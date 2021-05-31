The National Junior Honor Society at Gordon Lee Middle School recently sponsored “Kindness Week.”
The students were encouraged to participate in random acts of kindness for other students and teachers. Some of the activities included decorating lockers, making signs for the horseshoe and sharing on “cookie day.”
Each grade was asked to vote on the two people who had been the kindest to them during the school year.
The sixth-grade class chose Aubrey Viverito and Logan Price.
Seventh-grade recipients were Abby Logan and Ty Huskey.
The eighth-graders voted for Macartney Angel and Tripp Jones as the kindest students in their class.