Parts of the city of Fort Oglethorpe took some of the brunt of the storms that battered parts of northwest Georgia late Sunday night, April 12.
The damage was mostly minimal on the main section of Lafayette Road, starting at the entrance to the Chickamauga Battlefield all the way to the intersection of Battlefield Parkway. A large portion of the businesses along Battlefield Parkway looked to have escaped damage, but the scene changed approaching the area of City Hall and the Fant Drive intersection.
The front of the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store on Battlefield Parkway — and about a block from City Hall — was completely gone, while across the street, workers were boarding up the windows at McDonald's as the storms had left the familiar Golden Arches sign merely a colorless shell of itself.
The traffic signals at the intersection of Fant and Battlefield Parkway were completely gone and there were also a number of power poles on the road that were leaning after being battered by Sunday night's winds. Some structural damage to the Battlewood Apartments complex on Fant Drive was also visible.
“There's just a lot of destruction,” Fort Oglethorpe City Councilman Craig Crawford said while touring the hardest-hit areas of the city. “But a lot of people are just thankful to be able to get out here and clean up the damage.
“What you are seeing right now is a lot of the community getting out, helping each other and helping their neighbors.”
Crawford said part of the centerfield fence had been torn down on Field 5 (Rick Honeycutt Field) at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Department ball fields on Barnhardt Circle and that Joy Carpets and the Old Post Garage, near the ball fields, had extensive damage. Some exterior damage to Sears Shoe Store on Lafayette Road was also visible.
“Then (the storm) kind of sat right back down basically on Gilbert Stephenson Park on the walking trails and then right back down behind Steak-N-Shake, down Fant (Drive) and on down that way toward East Brainerd. It was a powerful surge.”
Several people were out in the residential parts of the city Monday morning, April 13, working to remove downed trees and other debris from their own yards and the yards of neighbors nearby.
Walking trails near the city's municipal building were also blocked from fallen trees, while debris from broken and uprooted trees also littered the yards of neighborhoods near the municipal building.
At 4:45 p.m. on Monday, the city government announced on its Facebook page that Van Cleve Street, Alamar Street, General Johnson Road, General Hay Road and North Battlewood Drive would remain closed for the night due to storm damage, including additional building damage.
While debris and damage were visible in parts of Fort Oglethorpe, the city of Ringgold was dealing mostly with widespread flooding on Monday.
Mayor Nick Millwood asked city residents via Facebook to stay safe and to consider staying home to allow first responders, electrical crews and families that needed help access to the roads.
Millwood also provided a link to the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service for people to be able to track the level of the South Chickamauga Creek.
The NWS graph showed the creek's level at about five feet for several days up until around 9 p.m. on Sunday night when the storm began in earnest.
The graph began to take a severe upward turn after that, eventually reaching 28.12 feet at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon. That height was over a half-foot more then the highest NWS-recorded crest of the creek on record, 27.39 feet on March 17, 1973, and nearly three full feet above the 25.30-foot mark recorded on March 29, 1951.
Heavy rains back less than a month ago showed that the creek had crested at 16.57 feet back on March 25, 2020. Fifteen feet is considered flood stage, while 30 feet or above is considered a major flood stage.
Millwood later updated his Facebook post to state that the creek appeared to have crested later on Monday afternoon and the NWS graph reflected that, showing that the level had dropped to 26.84 ft by 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
The level continued to drop significantly throughout Monday and into Tuesday, April 12, and the chart showed the creek level was down to about eight feet by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, which has a Fort Oglethorpe branch on Alamar Street, had also updated its Facebook page about 11 a.m. on Monday, saying “due to extensive storm damage and loss of service throughout the Tennessee Valley area, all TVFCU branches and drive-thrus are temporarily closed until services are restored.”
By about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, TVFCU had updated to announce that services had been restored to most of its locations, but that the branches in Fort Oglethorpe and at the Food City on US Highway 41 in Ringgold, along with branches in East Hamilton and near Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga were still closed due to storm damage and that updates would follow as they became available.
A follow-up Facebook post around 10 a.m. on Tuesday announced that all TVFCU branches were open, except for the Fort Oglethorpe and Hamilton place locations, which were still without power.
All total, there were about 90 homes with storm damage throughout the county, according to Catoosa County Emergency Management's damage assessment. There were no reports of any injuries in the county, but lots of damage to residential and commercial property in Fort Oglethorpe.
The CCEM also advised on its Facebook page to use extreme caution if driving and not to drive through any roads that might be covered with water. They added that some roads that are flooded, washed out or may have tree damage might not have road closure signs in place.
The East Brainerd area and areas close to Hamilton Place in Chattanooga were among the hardest-hit areas from Sunday's storms. The NWS announced on Monday that a storm survey found that an EF-3 tornado with winds estimated at 145 miles per hour went through the area, resulting in severe widespread damage to homes and businesses.
The weather also caused destruction in nearby Murray County where a tornado was responsible for the deaths of seven people. The fatal tornado struck a mobile home park in an area close to Ridgeview Lane in Chatsworth, according to the Murray County Fire Department. Several other people were injured.