Paula Stinnett has retained her seat on the Fort Oglethorpe City Council against challenger Clay Kissner.

Stinnett, who represents the city’s Ward 5, garnered 474 votes (64%) to Kissner’s 264 votes (36%) in the Nov. 2 city elections.

Kissner, a former council member, ran for re-election in November 2013 and was defeated by Stinnett. Stinnett, 56, was elected to her seat in November 2013 and took office January 2014.

Ward 2 and 3 were also up for election. Incumbents Jim Childs (Ward 2) and Craig Crawford (Ward 3) ran unopposed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you