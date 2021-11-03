Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Paula Stinnett
Paula Stinnett has retained her seat on the Fort Oglethorpe City Council against challenger Clay Kissner.
Stinnett, who represents the city’s Ward 5, garnered 474 votes (64%) to Kissner’s 264 votes (36%) in the Nov. 2 city elections.
Kissner, a former council member, ran for re-election in November 2013 and was defeated by Stinnett. Stinnett, 56, was elected to her seat in November 2013 and took office January 2014.
Ward 2 and 3 were also up for election. Incumbents Jim Childs (Ward 2) and Craig Crawford (Ward 3) ran unopposed.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription