This is an updated statement, issued Nov. 13 from Republican Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga, regarding the election/voting process. Mullis issued his first statement on the matter on Nov. 5.
“This afternoon (Nov. 13), many so-called ‘news’ networks are calling the race in Georgia for Joe Biden. I think it is important to remember that until the re-count(s) are completed, and legal challenges are settled, the results in Georgia are not final. This is simply another attempt by the fake news media to pressure conservatives into submission. Media elitist don’t decide our elections, the people do.
“During my first campaign for office in 1998, I went to bed on election night winning. Many days later, more ballots were mysteriously found and of those ballots, the Democrat candidate won the vast majority. This alleged fraud cost me that election and now it appears liberal operatives are attempting to do the same thing to President Donald Trump. I intend to put these old tricks of the far left to bed.
“Over the course of the next few months we all must focus on three objectives:
“Ensure every LEGAL vote in Georgia is indeed counted and every ILLEGAL vote is thrown out.
“Rally our friends and family to vote in the December 1 runoff for Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald and the January 5th runoffs for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
“Push for meaningful election security reform in the upcoming session.
“The first two objectives will be my focus in the coming weeks, and I will be releasing more details on my upcoming election security legislation before the end of the year.
“In the words of V.P. Mike Pence, ‘It ain’t over till it’s over… and this ain’t over!’”
Georgia Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, is chairman of the Rules Committee. He represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.