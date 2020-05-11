Incumbent Jeff Mullis, State House Rep. Colton Moore and Todd Noblitt have qualified as Republicans to run for the state Senate District 53 seat. The election will be Tuesday, June 9. To help voters learn more about themselves, the candidates have answered a series of questions submitted by the newspaper.
Jeff Mullis
Party: Republican
Age: 60
How long have you lived in this area? 46 total years
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc.? Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club, Chickamauga Lions Club, Georgia Historical Society, Georgia Music Hall of Fame, Chickamauga First Baptist Church.
What is your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences? Gordon Lee High School, Dalton State College, Georgia Fire Academy, continued with University of Georgia
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I bring experience that delivers. My relationship with most of our local elected leaders plus our State and Federals leaders gives NW Georgia the ability to be heard and receive the assistance that we may need.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? I am Pro-Life and would to continue to protect the unborn child and always honor and protect our senior citizens. I am certified pro-Life Alliance. Also, am endorsed as an A+ Rated 2nd Amendment Senator. It is how I feel and a part of my voting record. Also, I vote to keep taxes as low as possible
Your vision for the state: Georgia is the 8th largest state in the Nation in population with more than 10,600 million people. The growing population creates challenges and opportunities. We must continue to have a conservative approach on budget items. We will continue to priorities the budget to meet the needs of the people of Georgia. We must continue to protect the rights of our people and preserve and honor the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Georgia.
Problems the county/state area is facing? The COVID 19 is the most immediate crucial problem that we are all facing. We are in historic times with this issue. Stability and reliable leadership are key in these times.
Cooperation with the counties and the state is crucial. It is very important to have states leaders who have the right temperament and the right relationships to get things done with Health Care needs, Infrastructure, Roads and Bridges, Public Safety, along with other critical infrastructure. I bring the ability to work with local leaders to get things done.
Your favorite quotes?
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3;16,
“There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.” President Ronald Reagan.
Your hobbies/pastimes? Music, helping others, finding solutions.
Any final words to voters? I have had the honor of representing you for many years. I am a proven conservative who is very effective. I am the Senate Rules Chair. I chair the committee that decides which Bills go to the floor of the Senate and which do not. I support with my votes the Constitution and, especially, the 2nd amendment. That is why I am an A+ rated Senator and endorsed the NRA, by my authoring pro-2nd amendments bills and my voting record. I am Pro Life by my voting record and Certified by Georgia Life Alliance.
I Authored and Passed, and Governor Kemp signed the “Monument Protection Bill” SB77 last year… It protects our monuments from the cemeteries to the monuments surrounding our courthouses to our battlefields to Stone Mountain. I have personally helped hundreds of people and am honored to help. And, I am always glad to meet with anyone who may need me.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? My local office is located at the Walker Civic Center
- Home phone: 706-375-1776
- Website: JeffMullis.com
- Email: Jeffmullis@comcast.net
- Capitol Office: 404-656-0057
- Campaign number: 423-315-0583
Colton Moore
Age: 26
How long have you lived in this area? Since birth
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc.? Board of Directors Georgia Auctioneers Association, Member Georgia House Freedom Caucus
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
- Heavy equipment auctioneer, conducted auctions in Europe/Asia/USA since 2016
- Truck driver, hauling cattle from North, GA & East, TN 50,000lb at a time.
- House District 1 State Representative 2019-2020
- Bachelor of International Affairs & Political Science from The University of Georgia
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I am more fearful of the people I represent, than the special interest of Atlanta.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county/area? Problems the county/area is facing? Most concerned with Georgia’s socialist economic development strategies. Georgia subsidized the film industry $4 billion over 10 years. All Georgia taxpayers pay on average $200-plus a year in extra taxes to subsidize the film industry. A direct transfer of resources out of Georgia, lowering our budget roughly 3%. Money best spent for roads, teachers, and law enforcement. Georgia is the No. 1 state for corporate cronyism, not the No. 1 state for business.
If elected I plan to lead legislation to stop the dark hidden world of corporate subsidies. Be a voice for our public school teachers, letting teachers teach. Bring back a standard of discipline to the classroom and remove burdensome regulations.
Envision a political environment where elected officials answer to their constituents, not blindly follow someone with a higher office. We need a senator who respects the decisions and ideas of others. Our area’s politics should never be a system of quid pro quo & tit-for-tat.
I will fight for liberty, free enterprise, and a lower tax burden. Ideas we will desperately need with uncertain economic times ahead.
Your favorite quote? “Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” — Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Your hobbies/pastimes? Conducting charity auctions for local organizations
Any final words to voters? We get the type of government we deserve, and if we don’t get involved, we don’t deserve very much.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? Text or call 423-508-2195; colton@coltonmoore.com; fb.com/realcoltonmoore
Todd Noblitt
Age: 49
How long have you lived in this area? I am a lifelong resident of Walker County.
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc.? In the past, I served several years as a volunteer fireman, including two terms as president of the Chattanooga Valley Fireman's Club. In addition, I have coached recreational baseball, basketball and football teams. I've facilitated both adult and youth Bible study classes and helped implement the AWANA program at Oakwood Baptist Church by serving as commander. I've also planned and led mission trips to Ohio, West Virginia and Malawi, Africa and served as chairman of the Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church Mission Committee. Currently, my wife Cheri and I are members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Rossville, Ga.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking? I graduated with the last class of Rossville High School, then went on to earn an Associates Degree in General Studies from Dalton College. While employed at Shaw Industries as a lift truck operator and gatekeeper, I completed a Bachelor's Degree in Ministry Studies at Shorter College. In 2002, I entered the insurance industry as an agent trainee, and in 2004 I opened Noblitt, Goss and Associates Insurance Services in Fort Oglethorpe. Since that time, I have acquired another insurance agency and have been blessed to purchase a commercial building for future expansion.
Experience matters — the nine years spent in distribution instilled in me an appreciation for hard-working citizens whose contributions often go unnoticed. Working as an independent insurance agent/ small business owner in conjunction with acquiring a college education has enabled me to develop a critical thinking skill set which will be particularly helpful in government. Problem solving has many facets, from interacting with citizens from all walks of life to resolving complex business issues that require extensive research. Being a small business owner, I know how to make difficult decisions regarding balancing budgets, relating to a diverse group of people, and especially, planning for long-term sustainability.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? Our citizens deserve accessible and transparent representation! After more than 17 years in the insurance industry, I have an established career that allows for flexibility and availability which will be very beneficial to the citizens of the 53rd District. An additional advantage to electing someone from the private sector is that I will represent the district knowing that I will be returning to live under the budget and legislation passed during my term(s). I am a career insurance agent and have no plans to build a career in politics. I support citizen service in our government and will serve a maximum of three terms in the Georgia State Senate.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county/area? Problems the county/area is facing? The “Good Ole' Boy” political network continues to silence the voice of the hard-working taxpayer. The voices heard are those who are in the club, along with their select financial contributors. I will strive to build good working relationships with fellow elected officials, while maintaining my commitment to diligently serving all residents of the 53rd District without financial gain for myself. There are many important issues that concern the citizens which demand immediate attention. My wife and I were foster parents in the past, and saw first hand how desperately the Department of Family and Children's Services needs improvement. I believe that every law-abiding citizen should be able to carry a firearm without a permit and I support Constitutional Carry legislation. Several citizens have questioned the cost of diabetic medications and have requested a review of the increased cost over the past years. I also want to see greater emphasis placed on infrastructure in Georgia.
Your favorite quote? What you do today will impact your life tomorrow.
Your hobbies/pastimes? Travel has afforded me the opportunity to experience many adventures and expand my worldview. I have traveled to 40 of the 50 states as well as 4 continents. We are blessed to have many beautiful places within our district, and I love to visit them often.
Any final words to voters? The Constitution Of The State Of Georgia Preamble declares, “To perpetuate the principles of free government, insure justice to all, preserve peace, promote the interest and happiness of the citizen and of the family, and transmit to posterity the enjoyment of liberty, we the people of Georgia, relying upon the protection and guidance of Almighty God, do ordain and establish this Constitution.” I commit to stand for legislation and budgets that adhere to the statements of our Preamble. Most importantly, as a repentant Christian who has faith in Jesus Christ and seeks to follow Him, I will lead by relying upon the protection and Guidance of Almighty God.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? Voters can visit the campaign website http://toddnoblitt.com which has general information with a link to our Facebook page and email toddn@toddnoblitt.com. Also, I welcome telephone calls 423-596-9550 or in person visits at my office in Fort Oglethorpe.