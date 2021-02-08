The Georgia Interscholastic Cycling League has unveiled a new name, new logo and new website as part of an extensive branding initiative designed to amplify the core mission of the youth cycling non-profit.
Effective immediately, the organization will be known as the Georgia Cycling Association. Fueled by rapid growth over the past five years, including a record-setting 2020 season, the new name is designed to reinforce the organization’s commitment to improving the lives of Georgia’s youth through the lifelong sport of cycling.
“While many of our student-athletes participate in our competitive racing series, not all do. Especially within our middle school program, we deemphasize competition to focus on fun, fitness, skills and good sportsmanship. Our belief is that transitioning our name from League to Association more accurately reflects the true nature of our programs,” said Kenny Griffin, executive director of Georgia Cycling.
“One thing that remains constant is our dedication to delivering best-in-class cycling programs that are open to all middle and high school students across Georgia regardless of ability. We remain committed to our current “no tryout” policy for student-athletes,” added Griffin.
“It’s been over six years since the creation of our original logo, which represents the last time there was a significant update to Georgia Cycling’s look and feel. The time was right to modernize our brand identity to better reflect the core mission of this organization which is to inspire Georgians to get outside and ride a mountain bike,” said Mike Riviello, Georgia Cycling marketing director, who spearheaded the branding evolution.
Coinciding with the unveiling of a new logo, Georgia Cycling launched a new digital experience at georgiacycling.org. This brand-new website offers improved abilities to communicate with coaches, student-athletes and their families.
The site offers a seamless experience across all devices: desktop, mobile and tablet. This investment reflects the organization’s commitment to using the most up-to-date technology to serve Georgia’s youth mountain bike community.
The Georgia Cycling Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people across Georgia through the active and healthy lifestyle of cycling. With a mission to inspire Georgians to get outside and ride a mountain bike, the Georgia Cycling Association activates inclusive programs that champion the interests of everyone who rides or wants to ride a bicycle in the state.
From its inaugural season in 2014 to a record-setting 2020 season, student-athlete participation has grown from 101 riders the first year to more than 1,000 middle and high school students participating last year.