Summertime is a fun time to ride your motorcycle, but you must employ some very different riding strategies to combat the heat.
According to the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Georgia Motorcycle Program (GMSP), the dangers of heat stroke and heat exhaustion increase as temperatures rise. Motorcyclist hot weather survival begins with insulation and hydration.
“Please enjoy our state’s highways and byways this summer, and remember as the temperature rises, so do the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “Gear up – not down – to survive the heat. Unfortunately, many motorcyclists assume that wearing less means more comfort and safety from the heat.”
Contrary to common sense, when the temperature rises, motorcyclists should keep their gear on, not take it off. Wearing protective gear is only one precaution cyclists may take when the Georgia sun shines too hot. Others include:
- Consider trips at higher elevations.
- Take breaks frequently in the shade/air conditioning.
- Drink plenty of water but stay away from alcohol.
- Remember to eat.
- Stay insulated with boots, heavy gloves, thick jacket.
- Add a wet neck collar.
Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are serious health risks in the summer. Symptoms to look for are:
- Muscle soreness or cramping are early signs of problems with the heat. If you are out and your legs cramp-up, take a break and drink a lot of water.
- Headaches, dizziness and fainting are also signs you are overheating.
- When suffering from heat exhaustion, your core body temperature is close to normal ranges. You feel the symptoms listed above plus a few others: clammy skin, extra sweating and nausea.
Take that summer ride but do so safely. Gear up, rest often and hydrate. Then get back on the bike and see where the road takes you.
