Former State Rep. John Deffenbaugh, Mike Cameron and Vikki Mills have qualified as Republicans to run for the state House District 1 seat to which State Rep. Colton Moore is not seeking reelection; Moore is running for the Senate District 53 post. The election will be Tuesday, June 9. To help voters learn more about themselves, the candidates have answered a series of questions submitted by the newspaper.
Mike Cameron
Your age? 60
How long have you lived in Walker County? 6 years as a child plus the last 21 years = 27 years
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc.? Immediate Past Chair, Walker County Republican Party, Lay Minister, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in East Ridge.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
First, my work experience included 32 years in the health insurance industry working at a national level on legislation that affected people with Medicare. I have extensive experience implementing federal legislation affecting the health insurance industry.
Second, I have spent many years working in the local Republican party culminating with being elected chairman of the Walker County Republican Party in 2018. In that role, I worked during the 2018 State campaigns as a liaison with our candidates running for statewide office. During that time, I built excellent working relationships with officeholders.
Third, I am one of the people who led the fight in Walker County to move from a Sole Commissioner form of government to a board of commissioners. In 2016, I formed a ballot committee to support the straw question on the ballot – the question received 75 percent of the vote in the affirmative. Also, in late 2016, I was named by the Republican Party Chair to head a committee to determine what type of commission would best suit Walker County. I prepared a white paper with a list of recommendations from the committee and submitted this paper to Steve Tarvin and Jeff Mullis for their consideration. During the 2017 legislative term, I work with both to push through the legislature a Local Act which would put a referendum on the ballot in 2018 asking voters if they wanted to switch to a board. In 2018, I put the full weight of the Walker County Republican party behind passage of this referendum and did considerable media in North Georgia and Chattanooga advocating for this. The referendum won by 80.48 percent of the vote.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking?
What makes me a better candidate? My passion for service. In Rossville, I have been a community volunteer for many years. I volunteer at a local school and I also work with individuals who are working on the redevelopment of downtown Rossville. I work to find solutions to problems and focus on implementing those solutions. In doing this, I have built relationships with various members of our community. A state representative needs not only to do the work in Atlanta but be involved in the communities they represent. I do that.
In summary, what makes me a better candidate? My leadership skills and my ability to build relationships in our community and work with people to get things done.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have?
The fallout from COVID-19. In next year’s General Assembly, there are going to be major issues regarding the budget. Sales tax revenues are going to be down and serious budget decisions are going to have to be made. This will trickle down to the county and municipal level. Our new State Representative will have to work with city and county leaders within the district on this issue. Other issues that I am concerned about are the large amount of human trafficking in Georgia, senior fraud and abuse, the size of government and the amount of regulations the State imposes on businesses, especially small businesses.
If elected, what changes would I make? First, I want to make sure that Georgia is on sound financial footing. Second, I would want to work with Attorney General Chris Carr on any legislation needed to crack down on human trafficking and senior abuse. Also, I would work with other house members to strengthen the work started by the Heartbeat Bill. Finally and most importantly, I want to make sure that I work to represent the values and beliefs of the voters of House District 1 and make sure I listen to their voices and concerns.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? My email is cam759@epbfi.com and my telephone number is 423-667-3406.
John Deffenbaugh
How long have you lived in Walker County? Since graduating from Covenant College
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc.? I am a member of Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church where I have served in the Youth Program. In my previous church membership, I served as an elder, deacon, trustee, and Sunday School teacher. I served in the Boy Scouts of America as a Cub Master. I am president of our Home Owner's Association and a board member of the West Brow Fire Department.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
- I am a graduate of Covenant College with a B.A. in physics.
- I am a retired U.S. Navy veteran.
- I have worked for Horizon Electronics as an Operations Manager for over 30 years.
- I served three terms in the Georgia House of Representatives (2013-2019), prior to that I was elected to the Dade County Commission where I served four years, being the Chairman for one year. I served as the Dade County GOP Chairman for several years.
- Working with people in both management, sales, the military and with constituents' needs has equipped me with valuable, successful inter-personal experience for problem solving.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? Having built relationships while serving in the Georgia House of Representatives for six years, better equips me to serve. This experience allows me to relate to both Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate. During my time of service, I was able to pass, unanimously, a Resolution that was sent to the President of the United States and the Congress to extend the military discharge time, allowing veterans to have additional time to resolve any medical or emotional issues before returning to civilian life.
I received an "A" rating and endorsement from the NRA for my candidacy.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have?
I believe it is important for our youth to understand our United States form of government. They need to be taught in elementary, middle, and senior high school that we are a Republic and to be able to discern the differences between Democracy, Socialism, and Communism. By understanding our free-enterprise system, students are better equipped to preserve our freedoms. I would like to present a bill for mandatory curriculum to this end. Also, I would like to continue assisting veterans with their concerns.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? Website: garepdeffenbaugh.com. Phone: 423-400-8128
Vikki Mills
Your age? 62
How long have you lived in Walker County? My family and I have lived in Walker County going on eight years.
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc.? Our Lady of the Mount Roman Catholic Church on Lookout Mountain; Georgia Right to Life; Georgia Life Alliance; Walker County GOP; and the Lookout Mountain Club.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
As a mother to five children, a wife of thirty-three years, and a Christian I know the Gospel tells me to live out my faith in words and deeds. Values must translate into action. It is not enough to say you are for something. What are you actually doing about it? The Gospel tells us to tend to the sick and I worked for years as a nurse trying to do just that after earning degrees at Emmanuel College and the Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing. After meeting my husband, I retired from nursing to raise our five children. These years with my children gave me a profound reverence for all of God’s creation and led me towards pro-life activism. For six years in a row I took youth groups to the March for Life in Washington, DC and I have marched all across the country to protect the unborn. I have also volunteered at the Pregnancy Help Center in Chattanooga to help mothers and fathers in their time of need. Ultimately, voters should know that I am a woman of principle and action. I am not content to sit on the sidelines. I will act on our community’s values and defend them at all costs.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking?
It’s time for a fresh start for District 1. I’m my own woman, I’m a political outsider, and I will not be beholden to the special interests. Being your state representative will be my full-time job and I plan on getting to work as soon as I’m elected. But I also know that it takes a team to get things done. That’s why you have my word that I will work with all the local elected officials to represent community interest at the state level. We can set egos aside and work to get things done. And finally, after raising five kids I know when to be tough and when to be soft. Ask the moms reading this – they’ll know what I mean!
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have?
Walker County’s traditional values are under attack from socialist Democrats in Atlanta and we need someone ready to take the fight to them. Democrats want to expand abortion, take our guns, and impose their perverted values in our schools and in our lives. Enough is enough! I will seek to end abortion in Georgia forever, I will defend your God-given right to defend yourself and your family, and I will fight for small businesses and oppose socialism at ALL costs. Specially, I’m taking a hard look at repealing the Hollywood Tax Credit which gives millions of dollars to Hollywood studios who film in Georgia. After passing the Heartbeat Bill to protect our unborn these same studios threatened to lead a national boycott against our state. They need to leave and we need to give that money to small businesses to recover from the pandemic shutdowns. Also, as an NRA-endorsed candidate I will be working with them and other self-defense groups to go through all state laws concerning guns to determine what needs to stay and what needs to go. And where it makes sense, I will seek to expand gun access. You have right under natural law to self-defense and the government must take that seriously.
Any final words to voters? I will fight for Walker County’s workers and small businesses in the recovery to come. You make up the heart of your community. If elected, I will ensure you are not forgotten.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? Voters can call or text me at 615-944-5321. I’ve already been calling hundreds of voters across the district and they have been so welcoming and enthusiastic about my campaign. You can also email me at vikki.for.georgia@gmail.com and visit my Facebook page at www.fb.com/vikki.for.georgia