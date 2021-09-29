Talley Construction was awarded a contract to work on 5.151 miles of Ga. 151.
Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded $1.33 million contract to the Rossville-based firm in August among $57 million in construction contracts.
The project will include milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing beginning south of Cleburn Street and extending to the Tennessee state line. The completion deadline is July 31, 2022.
According to GDOT, resurfacing projects represent 60%, or approximately $34 million, of the funds awarded in August. The August awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022, which began July 1, to $186 million.