“Painting for a Purpose,” an adult painting class offered by 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe, will be held March 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Local artist Durinda Cheek has painted “Spring Wish” and will lead guests step-by-step through the process of creating their very own version of the painting to take home. Guests are provided with all painting supplies, instruction, and hors d’oeuvres. Cheek has been a familiar face on the local, state and regional art scene since 1989 as an art teacher and commissioned artist with her paintings hanging throughout the United States.
The 16x20 canvas will be pre-sketched, with Cheek demonstrating painting techniques, how to mix colors and give individualized instruction so each guest finishes their painting that night. Door prizes, music and camaraderie add to the fun.
Each Painting for a Purpose event features a different painting that guests create over the course of the evening, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit museum. March’s painting, “Spring Wish,” is an original work created by Cheek who will guide guests through the process of creating the painting while enjoying an evening out.
“This event,” Cheek said. “is perfect for those who want to experience painting in a social setting that allows them to be creative, without the big investment of buying all the supplies needed. We have adults with all skill levels join us and it’s great to see how different each painting turns out.”
All COVID safety protocols are followed, with attendance limited to 12 guests. Food is pre-boxed and served at 5:30 p.m. The class begins at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring the adult beverage of their choice and an apron or old shirt to protect their clothes. The cost is $45. Those interested in participating in Painting for a Purpose need to register online at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org. Space is limited and participants must pre-register.
For more information about the museum or Painting For a Purpose, call the museum at 706-861-2860 or visit www.6thcavalrymuseum.org.