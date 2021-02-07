At 6-foot-3 and around 230 pounds with terrific closing speed, Zach Brown has the physical measurements that scream football player.
However, Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter said Brown's height, weight and quickness are only just a small part of what makes the senior such a dynamic player on the field.
"I think he's a really good football player, but I think we get so caught up in measurables sometimes that we forget what all makes up a football player, in addition to all of that," he said. "The things that Zach brings to the table, in addition to his ability, are just not measurables. It's his knowledge of the game, his leadership abilities and his character.
"He's a quarterback on the defensive side of the ball and those are things you just can't measure and I don't think they're valued like they should be. I know he's going to go there and do great and I'm excited for him."
The "there" Slaughter is referring to is Rome, Georgia's Shorter University, who landed Brown's signature on a letter of intent this past Wednesday.
The senior linebacker was a first team Class AAAA All-State pick by Recruit Georgia this past season, the Region 7-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year and the Catoosa-Walker County Defensive Player of the Year.
"Zach has been great for us and I think Shorter is really getting a steal," Slaughter added.
Brown was part of a stingy and hard-hitting Heritage defense in 2020 and, at times, a one-man wrecking crew. He ended the season with 105 total tackles, 82 solo, and 13 tackles for loss. He finished with 295 career tackles, 226 of the solo variety, and 31.5 career tackles for loss.
A true game-changer on defense, Brown did just that several times in his Heritage career, but perhaps no time more memorable than this past season against Temple when he had 14 tackles, 10 for a loss and three solo stops.
He also blocked a punt to set up his team's only offensive touchdown of the night and later forced and recovered a fumble, which he returned 20 yards for a score, and the Generals went on to score a 14-6 victory.
"This year was kind of up for grabs with the coronavirus and everything," Brown explained. "So it was really nice to finally find somewhere that I felt fit me as a person and (that also) has a football team."
He said one of the reasons he chose Shorter was because of its coaching staff.
"It's still a pretty young coaching staff, so they get along with all of the players and they are continuing to build right now," he continued. "The last couple of years haven't been so good, but hopefully we can get up there next year and start stepping it up."
Brown said he was told he might play outside linebacker or defensive end with the Hawks. However, he said that no matter what position he ultimately plays, he doesn't plan on changing what's gotten him to where is now.
"I've always felt that I've been a hard worker," he added. "I'm really hoping I can just get down there, put my head down, go to work and do the best I can."
He says that he is leaning heavily toward becoming a physical therapist after his college days have ended.
An NCAA Division II and Gulf South Conference member, Shorter did not play football this past fall, but will begin its spring season on Feb. 27 with a trip to burgeoning FCS power Kennesaw State.