Evan Wingrove is one win away from making Heritage High School history.
He used a first-round bye and a pair of pins to make the GHSA state finals on Thursday in Macon. Wingrove made the state tournament last season, but was eliminated prior to the placement matches.
He is the Generals' third state finalist in the past four seasons. Ryan Craft made the finals in 2018 and Zach Brown accomplished the feat last year. A win would make him Heritage's first state champion on the mats since Chuckie Thurman won the last of his three straight titles in 2017.
Wrestling in the Class AAAA 160-pound division, Wingrove got a first-round bye as one of the top four seeds. His first match came in the quarterfinals where he pinned Jake Shepard (28-10) of West Laurens in 3:30. He then followed up by pinning Arabia Mountain's Malik Conley at the 4:57 mark of their semifinal bout. Conley entered the match with a 36-3 record.
Now 46-5 on the season, Wingrove will battle Flowery Branch sophomore Seth Larson (10-0) in the finals tomorrow night. Larson had a pin (2:30) and a 15-0 technical fall in his two matches on Thursday after also receiving a first-round bye.
However, it was tough sledding overall for the Generals and the other teams from Catoosa and Walker County that wrestled on Thursday.
Heritage's Tate Thomas (106) won his first two matches to make the semifinals and guarantee a top-six podium finish. However, he lost in the semis and again in his first consolation match. He will face Ridgeland's Hunter Barber in the fifth-place match Friday night. Barber also won twice to make the semis before suffering two straight losses in the consolations.
LaFayette's Jacob Hamilton will have a chance to repeat his fifth-place state finish from last year when he wrestles in the Class AAA 113-pound fifth-place match on Friday night.
Hamilton used a pin against Ringgold's Pierce Pennington in the final bout before the medal round. Hamilton was 1-1 in the championship bracket, while Pennington dropped his first bout following a first-round bye. Both wrestlers then claimed consolation bracket victories before matching up in the consolation quarterfinals.
The only two other area grapplers guaranteed to place are Ringgold's Jaxon Delgado and Heritage's Drew Dietz.
Delgado shook off an opening-round loss at 145 pounds (Class AAA) with three straight consolation brackets victories to put himself one win from third place in the weight class.
Meanwhile, Dietz also lost his first bout of the day, but won two in a row to reach the medal round. He was beaten in the consolation semifinals, but can still claim fifth place at 132 pounds (Class AAAA) with one more win.
The championship finals, third-place matches and fifth-place matches will begin at 6 p.m. tomorrow night.
The rest of the two-county contingent in Classes AAA and AAAA were all eliminated on Thursday. Those wrestlers included Jacob Brown (182) of LaFayette, Wyatt Maye (126) and Nick Kapherr (145) of LFO, Evan Doyal (113) and Malachi Hutchinson (145) of Ridgeland, Nolan Rohrer (120), Hudson Moss (126), Able Turley (132), Tristan Busch (138) and Levi Lowery (220) of Ringgold, and Victor Johnson (126), Mike Stokes (138), Skylar Grant (170) and Dax Akers (182) of Heritage. Stokes was forced to forfeit out without taking the mat due a medical condition.
Gordon Lee has three wrestlers, Landon Brown (113), Penn Askew (145) and Avery Bloodworth (152), in the Class A field. That tournament will not begin until Friday at 8 a.m. with the championship finals, third-place matches and fifth-place matches starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.