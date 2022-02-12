Heritage sophomore Evan Wingrove finished as state runner-up in the 160-pound division of Class AAAA, while Ringgold freshman Jaxon Delgado finished in fourth place at 145 (Class AAA) tonight in Macon on the second day of the GHSA State Wrestling Championships.
West Laurens would go on to win the Class AAAA team title with 189.5 points, followed by Jefferson (163) and Columbus (112). Heritage placed 12th overall and Ridgeland was 27th.
In Class AAA, Gilmer amassed 190 points to hold off Rockmart (184.5) and Sonoraville (164.5) for the title. Ringgold was 15th, LaFayette was 29th and LFO tied for 35th.
The three Gordon Lee High School wrestlers that qualified for the GHSA Class A State Championships all had their seasons end on Friday.
Landon Brown won his opening bout, 11-2, at 113-pounds, but dropped an 11-6 decision to fall to the consolation bracket. He scored a 10-8 win in sudden victory in his first consolation bout, but was eliminated with a 17-7 defeat in his next match.
The other two wrestlers for the Trojans, Penn Askew (145) and Avery Bloodworth (152), were both knocked out of the tournament after two consecutive losses.
The finals and third-place matches in the classification will be wrestled on Saturday morning. Trion is currently in the lead with 201 points.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.