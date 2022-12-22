Seven wrestlers from the Catoosa-Walker area placed at the Garvin Edwards Hall of Fame Invitational at Armuchee High School on Thursday.

Three of those placers came from Gordon Lee. Layne Vaughn went 5-1 at 157 pounds to earn third place, while Gabe Lowe (HWT) made the semifinals before eventually earning third. He went 4-1 on the day. Landon Brown (126) also made the championship semis, but would eventually finish sixth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

