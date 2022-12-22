Seven wrestlers from the Catoosa-Walker area placed at the Garvin Edwards Hall of Fame Invitational at Armuchee High School on Thursday.
Three of those placers came from Gordon Lee. Layne Vaughn went 5-1 at 157 pounds to earn third place, while Gabe Lowe (HWT) made the semifinals before eventually earning third. He went 4-1 on the day. Landon Brown (126) also made the championship semis, but would eventually finish sixth.
The highest finisher for LaFayette was Levi Ledford (157), who pinned his way into the finals before dropping a 7-4 decision to Cass freshman Mason Thompkins. Aiden Carol (132) and Ashton Fox (150) each finished sixth for the Ramblers.
The only medalist for Ridgeland was Hunter Barber (113), who made the championship semifinals before eventually placing fourth in his weight class.
Trion, who won the recent McCallie Invitational, put 10 wrestlers in the finals and won six individual titles to run away with the team title. The Bulldogs finished with 292 points to 185 for runner-up McCallie. Toombs County (146), held off Pike County (145.5) for third place with Gilmer (136) taking fifth.
Gordon Lee finished 13th overall with 82 points in the tournament, which attracted 24 teams from three states. LaFayette (74) ended up in 16th place while Ridgeland (48) was 22nd overall.
The Trojans will wrestle Dec. 29 at the Rockmart Invitational. The Ramblers will head to Chatsworth for the Murray County Duals on Dec. 30, while the Panthers will not wrestle again until Jan. 7 when they join their Walker County neighbors for the Region 6-3A Duals at Ringgold High School.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.