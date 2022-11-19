The Ridgeland Panthers and the LaFayette Ramblers opened wrestling season at the Bruin Duals at Northwest Whitfield High School on Saturday with both squads posting 2-3 records on the day.
LaFayette defeated Ridgeland, 48-34, and handled Gordon Central, 66-12, but fell to Murray County, 39-33, Northwest, 45-28, and North Murray, 43-36.
Individual results for the Ramblers were not available as of press time.
In addition to the loss to LaFayette, Ridgeland was beaten by North Murray, 60-21, and Northwest, 38-30, but defeated Murray County, 39-36, and Gordon Central, 43-42. The Panthers' tiebreaking point came on criteria.
Aiden Barber and William Tredy both were 5-0 for Ridgeland. Nick Gravitt was 4-1 and Branson Dean went 3-1, while Pedro Morales and Levi Millsaps both finished 3-2.
Both teams will be in action on Tuesday. Ridgeland will compete at the Dawson County Duals, while LaFayette will participate in the Central-Carroll Duals.
Meanwhile, in Floyd County, Gordon Lee fell to 3-4 on the season after going 1-4 at the Coosa Duals.
The Trojans were beaten by Huntsville (Ala.), 63-12, and suffered narrow losses to Armuchee (42-36), Paulding County (45-36) and Cartersville (40-36), while their only win came against Coahulla Creek (42-36).
Layne Vaughn went unbeaten (5-0) at 165 pounds, while Timy Duke (215) and Gabe Lowe (285) were both 4-1. Going 3-2 on the day were Kaden Ellis (138/144), Avery Bloodworth (157) and Mason Dougherty (175).
Gordon Lee will host Armuchee, Northwest Whitfield, Southeast Whitfield and Chattanooga Christian on Tuesday morning.
