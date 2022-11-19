The Ridgeland Panthers and the LaFayette Ramblers opened wrestling season at the Bruin Duals at Northwest Whitfield High School on Saturday with both squads posting 2-3 records on the day.

LaFayette defeated Ridgeland, 48-34, and handled Gordon Central, 66-12, but fell to Murray County, 39-33, Northwest, 45-28, and North Murray, 43-36.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

