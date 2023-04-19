Tate Thomas signs with TMU

Paige and Brian Thomas, along with Heritage head coach Mike Craft and Heritage assistant Randy Malone, were among those on hand to watch senior Tate Thomas sign on to continue his wrestling career at Truett-McConnell University.

 Contributed

After a standout career as a Heritage General, Tate Thomas will continue his wrestling career a little longer as the senior recently signed a letter of intent to take the mats for Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga.

Thomas said it was "crazy" to think that he is going to be a college wrestler.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In