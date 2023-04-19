Paige and Brian Thomas, along with Heritage head coach Mike Craft and Heritage assistant Randy Malone, were among those on hand to watch senior Tate Thomas sign on to continue his wrestling career at Truett-McConnell University.
After a standout career as a Heritage General, Tate Thomas will continue his wrestling career a little longer as the senior recently signed a letter of intent to take the mats for Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga.
Thomas said it was "crazy" to think that he is going to be a college wrestler.
"I really didn't imagine when I started this a long time ago that I would be a college wrestler," he said. "But the stars kind of aligned and I'm able to continue, so I'm pretty thankful for that."
The Bears are getting a big-time points producer in Thomas, a Catoosa-Walker Dream Team first team selection in each of his four seasons in Boynton.
Thomas was area runner-up as a freshman and qualified for state at 106 pounds after placing seventh at sectionals. He wrestled at 106 again as a sophomore and earned a second area runner-up medal before tying for fifth at state.
As a junior, Thomas was third in the area tournament and fifth at sectionals before once again tying for fifth at state at 106. This past season, moving up to 113, Thomas finished second at the area, sectional and state tournaments and finished the season with a 48-6 record and 28 pins.
For his career, Thomas went 167-44 with 112 wins by pinfall.
"He's been a great asset to the team and TMU is getting a great wrestler," Heritage head coach Mike Craft said. "My daughter goes there and enjoys it, so I know it's a great school. I'm just proud for him. I think it's an awesome opportunity."
Thomas said he chose TMU because of what the school stood for.
"Yes, I'm going there to wrestle, but after I get done with college I'm not going to be known as a wrestler," he explained. "(College) is going to help me continue what I want to do with my life and career. I want to be an educator and they have a really good program there. They also develop you to be a man of Christ and I like that."
Thomas said he plans on being the best teammate he can be at the next level.
"I really view myself as a hard worker and I'll do anything I can to help the team succeed," Thomas answered humbly. "I'm a team-oriented person. I want the team to have success, while I also have success, of course. But I really want the team to do well and if I can help them in any way, that's what I'll do."
Craft agreed and added that the Bears were getting a wrestler that epitomizes the definition of 'hard work'.
"They're getting a great kid and a team player," he said. "He's a team leader and works hard in the offseason. He's also a good student. He's been a scholar athlete all four years here with a 90-plus average. He does the things that he needs to do to prepare. He also tries to help other wrestlers in addition to himself because he wants them to be successful. We had some younger guys this year that he helped along who really improved.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing what he does at the next level."
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.