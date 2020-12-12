With the annual McCallie Invitational canceled this season, members of the Heritage wrestling team headed to Buford to compete in the Takedown Sportswear Invitational on Saturday.
It marked the first traditional tournament of the season for the Generals, who were missing several wrestlers due to injury and COVID-19 contact tracing.
Tate Thomas took second place at 106 pounds, going 2-1 with a pair of pins. Evan Wingrove (138) and Braeden Oliver (285) each went 2-2 with one pin to earn sixth place in their weight classes, while Cayman Hughey (132) finished 1-2 and also placed sixth.
Two more wrestlers, Enrique Rodriguez (113) and Cooper Ables (160) went 1-2 on the day and were both eliminated one match before the medal rounds.
Heritage will get back to dual match action next weekend at the Coahulla Creek Duals.