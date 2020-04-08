Penn Askew (Gordon Lee)

The sophomore 126-pounder was second in Area 4-A and sixth at sectionals to qualify for state.

Camden Bain (Ridgeland)

The junior 132-pounder placed fourth in Area 6-AAAA and eighth at sectionals to qualify for state.

Hunter Deal (LaFayette)

The junior 152-pounder placed third in Area 6-AAAA and fifth at sectionals to qualify for state.

Timy Duke (Gordon Lee)

The freshman 160-pounder was second in Area 4-A and sixth at sectionals to qualify for state.

Dylan Fowler (Ridgeland)

The senior 152-pounder won the Area 6-AAAA championship and placed fourth at sectionals to qualify for state.

Cyrek Johns (LaFayette)

The sophomore 113-pounder placed fourth in Area 6-AAAA and seventh at sectionals to qualify for state.

Elijah Langston (Ridgeland)

The sophomore 120-pounder placed third in Area 6-AAAA and seventh at sectionals to qualify for state.

Karson Ledford (LaFayette)

The junior 145-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and second at sectionals to qualify for state.

Makayden Martin (Gordon Lee)

The sophomore 112-pounder finished second at girls’ sectional and later competed at girls’ state.

Drake Parker (Heritage)

The senior 182-pounder won the Area 6-AAAA championship and placed fifth at sectionals to qualify for state.

Seth Parker (Ringgold)

The senior 145-pounder finished third in Area 4-AAA and sixth at sectionals to qualify for state.

David Patterson (LaFayette)

The junior 220-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and fifth at sectionals to qualify for state.

Aiden Raymer (Ridgeland)

The junior 126-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and third at sectionals to qualify for state.

Garrett Romans (Ridgeland)

The junior 138-pounder placed fourth in Area 6-AAAA and sixth at sectionals to qualify for state.

Mike Stokes (Heritage)

The sophomore 138-pounder placed third in Area 6-AAAA and seventh at sectionals to qualify for state.

Avery Sullivan (LaFayette)

The junior 132-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and second at sectionals to qualify for state.

Tate Thomas (Heritage)

The freshman 106-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and seventh at sectionals to qualify for state.

Matthew Wallin (LaFayette)

The senior 285-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and won the sectional championship to qualify for state.

Honorable Mention: Zane Murdock, Tomy Duke, Nathan Hunley, Mongomery Kephart, Logan Webb, Austin Crowley, Michael Akins (Gordon Lee); Keegan Johns (LaFayette); Aiden Barber, Ethan Morgan, Matthew Ballew, Laneyah Fairbanks (Ridgeland), Noland Rohrer, Luke Mills, Kaiser Cross, Luke Parks, Scott Clinton (Ringgold)

The Catoosa-Walker County Wrestling Dream Team is selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances from this past season. Text by Scott Herpst.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

