Penn Askew (Gordon Lee)
The sophomore 126-pounder was second in Area 4-A and sixth at sectionals to qualify for state.
Camden Bain (Ridgeland)
The junior 132-pounder placed fourth in Area 6-AAAA and eighth at sectionals to qualify for state.
Hunter Deal (LaFayette)
The junior 152-pounder placed third in Area 6-AAAA and fifth at sectionals to qualify for state.
Timy Duke (Gordon Lee)
The freshman 160-pounder was second in Area 4-A and sixth at sectionals to qualify for state.
Dylan Fowler (Ridgeland)
The senior 152-pounder won the Area 6-AAAA championship and placed fourth at sectionals to qualify for state.
Cyrek Johns (LaFayette)
The sophomore 113-pounder placed fourth in Area 6-AAAA and seventh at sectionals to qualify for state.
Elijah Langston (Ridgeland)
The sophomore 120-pounder placed third in Area 6-AAAA and seventh at sectionals to qualify for state.
Karson Ledford (LaFayette)
The junior 145-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and second at sectionals to qualify for state.
Makayden Martin (Gordon Lee)
The sophomore 112-pounder finished second at girls’ sectional and later competed at girls’ state.
Drake Parker (Heritage)
The senior 182-pounder won the Area 6-AAAA championship and placed fifth at sectionals to qualify for state.
Seth Parker (Ringgold)
The senior 145-pounder finished third in Area 4-AAA and sixth at sectionals to qualify for state.
David Patterson (LaFayette)
The junior 220-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and fifth at sectionals to qualify for state.
Aiden Raymer (Ridgeland)
The junior 126-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and third at sectionals to qualify for state.
Garrett Romans (Ridgeland)
The junior 138-pounder placed fourth in Area 6-AAAA and sixth at sectionals to qualify for state.
Mike Stokes (Heritage)
The sophomore 138-pounder placed third in Area 6-AAAA and seventh at sectionals to qualify for state.
Avery Sullivan (LaFayette)
The junior 132-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and second at sectionals to qualify for state.
Tate Thomas (Heritage)
The freshman 106-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and seventh at sectionals to qualify for state.
Matthew Wallin (LaFayette)
The senior 285-pounder placed second in Area 6-AAAA and won the sectional championship to qualify for state.
Honorable Mention: Zane Murdock, Tomy Duke, Nathan Hunley, Mongomery Kephart, Logan Webb, Austin Crowley, Michael Akins (Gordon Lee); Keegan Johns (LaFayette); Aiden Barber, Ethan Morgan, Matthew Ballew, Laneyah Fairbanks (Ridgeland), Noland Rohrer, Luke Mills, Kaiser Cross, Luke Parks, Scott Clinton (Ringgold)
The Catoosa-Walker County Wrestling Dream Team is selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances from this past season. Text by Scott Herpst.