The LaFayette Mat Ramblers finished with a pair of champions at the Gorilla Warfare VII tournament at Berkmar High School on Saturday.
Avery Sullivan (132 pounds) finished the tournament 3-0. He received a bye in his opening-round match before pinning Gavin Bates of Social Circle in 1:12 in the semifinals. In Saturday's final, he needed just 1:37 to pin William Mason of Carrollton.
Karson Ledford (160) also went 3-0 for the Ramblers. After he received a first-round bye on Friday, Ledford pinned Richard Hollingsworth of Carrollton in 1:40 to advance to the final, where he took the same amount of time to pin James Eldridge of Social Circle.
Two other Rambler wrestlers competed in the consolation bracket on Saturday. Hunter Deal pinned three opponents before finishing fourth at 170, while Jonah Neal (145) lost his first match on Saturday and was eliminated one match short of the medal round.
LaFayette finished with 92 points and was just 6.5 points out of the top five. Social Circle won the tournament with 254 points. Cass (229.5) was second and South Gwinnett (140) was a distant third.