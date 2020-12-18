The LaFayette Ramblers have two wrestlers in the championship semifinals after the first day of the Gorilla Warfare VII Tournament at Berkmar High School.
Avery Sullivan (132) and Karson Ledford (160) both had first-round byes before earning first-period pins in their second matches of the day on Friday.
Jonah Neal (145) and Hunter Deal (170) both went 2-1 on Friday with two pins and both are still alive in the consolation brackets.
Trevor Mestrez (126) and Carson Lanier (152) both finished 1-2, while Jacob Hamilton (113), Drew Dean (138), Mason Thompson (145) and Caleb Zwiger (182) were also eliminated on the first day.
LaFayette sits in ninth place in the team standings with 47 points. State power Social Circle leads the 15-team tournament with 119 points, followed in the top five by traditional stalwarts Cass (93), South Gwinnett (88), Bremen (63.5) and Lumpkin County (62.5).