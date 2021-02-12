LaFayette's Avery Sullivan had to settle for second place in the Class AAA 132-pound weight class at the GHSA State Championships in Macon on Thursday night.
The senior went 4-0 in Wednesday's matches, using a late pin, a minor decision, a technical fall and another close decision to earn a spot in the final opposite Sonoraville's Eli Knight, who had yet to taste defeat all season long and who had beaten Sullivan in the 6-AAA finals by second-period pin a week earlier.
Knight would get another pin in Thursday's final, but not before Sullivan battled until just 13 seconds remained in the match.
Another Rambler, Karson Ledford, went on to place third for the Ramblers at 152 pounds. The senior, who lost in the championship quarterfinals, pinned all four of his opponents in the consolation bracket, two in the first period and two in the second.
Meanwhile, LaFayette freshman Jacob Hamilton also capped a nice postseason run as he tied for fifth place at 106 pounds.
In a very tight race for the Class AAA team title, Rockmart held off Sonoraville, 202.5-197, to win the state crown. North Hall (194) was a close second with Gilmer (171) and Adairsville (138.5) rounding out the top five.
LaFayette (92.5) was a very respectable eighth. Ringgold (37) was 23rd overall and LFO (13) tied for 36th place.
Martin ties for fifth at girls' state
Last season, Gordon Lee's Makayden Martin became the first Trojan to represent the school at the inaugural girls' state tournament and Martin, then a sophomore, bowed out after two straight losses.
That wouldn't be the case this time around.
The junior, competing against 43 other wrestlers in the all-classification 102-pound weight class, showed off her abilities on the mat in very impressive fashion.
After a opening-round bye, she scored a 16-0 technical fall in the second round, but would lose to Lisa Glymph from Class AAAAAAA Marietta in the next round. Glymph would go on to place third in the division.
The consolation brackets saw her record back-to-back pins before a 6-2 decision against Roswell's Jenna Keiser, another Class AAAAAAA opponent. However, her final bout would result in a loss to Anna Santoscoy of Johnson, earning her a share of fifth-place in the final standings.