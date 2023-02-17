(11:15 a.m. update)
Four of the five local teams from the Catoosa-Walker County area have at least one wrestler who has advanced to the semifinals in Class 3A during Day 2 of the GHSA State Wrestling Tournament in Macon.
Ringgold, who briefly held the lead in the team standings earlier this morning, has seen Pierce Pennington (126 pounds), Hudson Moss (132), Tristan Busch (144) and Jaxon Delgado (150) all make it through to the final four in their weight classes.
Chandler Craig (113), Brent Lee Raby (190) and Travis Talley (285) are all still alive at the consolation brackets.
Ridgeland has seen two of its five state qualifiers advance to the semifinals. Hunter Barber is in at 113, while Malachi Hutchinson (150) is also through to the semis.
In addition, Tyler Hansford (106) and William Tredy (144) are each one win away from making the medal rounds.
Gordon Lee's Landon Brown is in the semis at 120, while Kaden Ellis (138), Layne Vaughn (157), Timy Duke (215) and Gabe Lowe (285) are still alive in the consolation brackets.
Haygen Baker is in the semifinals for LaFayette at 138, while Levi Ledford (150) and Jacob Brown (175) are still wrestling in the consolation rounds.
LFO did not get any wrestlers through to the semis. However, Gavin Summey (113), Nick Kapherr (150) and Brodi Rizzo (157) are still currently wrestling in the consolation rounds.
As of 11:15 a.m., Franklin County leads the team scores in 3A with 63 points, followed by Pickens (58) and Ringgold (55.5). Ridgeland (30) is currently 13th. LaFayette (21) is currently 17th. Gordon Lee (19) sits in 18th place, while LFO (13) is currently 23rd.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
