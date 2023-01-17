GHSA
The brackets for this Saturday's GHSA State Duals have been released and the four qualifying teams from the Catoosa-Walker County area have tough roads to navigate to make the finals.

Ringgold, Gordon Lee and LaFayette will all compete in the Class AAA finals at Stephens County High School in Toccoa, while Heritage will test itself at the Class AAAA finals at the Lovett School in Atlanta.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

