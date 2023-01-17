The brackets for this Saturday's GHSA State Duals have been released and the four qualifying teams from the Catoosa-Walker County area have tough roads to navigate to make the finals.
Ringgold, Gordon Lee and LaFayette will all compete in the Class AAA finals at Stephens County High School in Toccoa, while Heritage will test itself at the Class AAAA finals at the Lovett School in Atlanta.
The eight teams wrestling in the Class AAA tournament have a combined 22 State Duals championships since they were introduced in Georgia in 2002.
LaFayette, who has won three State Duals titles in three different classifications, the last coming in 2009, will have a major test right out of the gate as they have drawn former region rival Gilmer in the opening round. The Bobcats have won nine State Duals in their history, but haven't hoisted a gold cup since their streak of seven straight titles ended in 2016.
The Ramblers, seeded No. 4 out of Area 6, are coming off a 61-15 win over Area 3 champion Long County and a 48-27 victory over Area 8 runner-up Hart County in last Saturday's sectionals at Long County. Meanwhile, Area 7 champion Gilmer rolled in the sectional it hosted, thumping Area 2 No. 4 seed Jackson, 69-12, before a 78-6 pasting of Area 1 runner-up Monroe.
The winner of that match will face off with the winner of the match between Area 2 champion Pike County and Area 8 champion Franklin County. Both schools are in search of their first State Duals title.
The bottom half of the bracket will see Area 6 champion Ringgold, fresh off a 49-30 win over Stephens County on their own home mat after getting a bye in the opening round of its sectional, will match up with Bremen, the Area 5 winner.
Ringgold has three State Duals wins under its belt, all in Class AAAA, but none since 2008. Bremen won three straight in Class A (2009-2011) before claiming a Class AAA crown in 2017. The Blue Devils also had a first-round bye at its sectional before recording a tough 41-33 decision over Area 7 No. 3 seed Lumpkin County last Saturday.
The Tigers could see Gordon Lee in the semifinals, if the Trojans can defeat Columbus in the first round. Gordon Lee, the Area 6 runner-up, got a bye in their opening round last weekend before a pin in their final bout gave them a dramatic 37-35 win over Area 4 champion Morgan County.
The Navy-and-White are looking for a third State Duals championship, having famously split the Class A 2012 crown with Holy Innocents' before claiming it all for themselves in 2013.
Columbus, who won its only State Duals in 2006 in Class AAA, is the Area 1 champion and defeated Area 7 runner-up Pickens in the sectional finals, 44-26, after enjoying a first-round bye.
Meanwhile, back in Atlanta, Heritage will be gunning for its first-ever State Duals title to go with the Class AAA State Traditional title it won back in 2012. The Generals won a sectional title last Saturday, cruising past New Hampstead, 62-16, before getting two final pins to rally past host Bainbridge, the Area 1 champs, 39-36.
Heritage's first-round opponent will be Area 8 runner-up North Oconee. The Titans spanked Area 4 No. 3 seed LaGrange, 66-18, before knocking out Area 2 champ West Laurens, 42-34. West Laurens was the defending Class AAAA State Duals champion.
The Heritage-North Oconee winner will go up against either Southeast Whitfield or Lovett in the semifinals. The Raiders, the No. 4 seed from Area 6, have never won a State Duals crown, while Lovett, the Area 5 champ, won the title in Class AA last year to go with the two it won in Class AAA in 2002 and 2003. The Lions also have 12 traditional state titles, dating back to 1980.
The bottom half of the bracket will see two more teams from Area 6 in action.
Area 6 champion Central-Carroll, eyeing its first-ever State Duals title, will battle Area 4 winner Troup, who won its sectional on Monday with wins over North Hall and Mt. Zion-Jonesboro. Troup won nine traditional state championships from 1978-2001, but has never won a State Duals title.
The other match will feature Area 6 No. 3 seed Sonoraville and Area 8 champion Chestatee. The Phoenix are still looking for their first State Duals crown, having won Class AAA traditional titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The War Eagles are also in search of their first-ever state wrestling championship.
All four first-round matches in the finals will be wrestled simultaneously, starting at 10 a.m. The two teams to win their first two matches will vie for the state championship, while the other six teams will have a chance to finish as high as third place.