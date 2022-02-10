GHSA
Three total wrestlers from Catoosa County and Walker County have advanced to the semifinals in their respective classifications on day one of the GHSA State Championships in Macon.

Two of the wrestlers are in the same bracket as Ridgeland sophomore Hunter Barber and Heritage junior Tate Thomas both won their first two matches in the Class AAAA 106-pound division.

Barber won his first match by a 5-3 decision before scoring a pin (1:26) in his second match. He is scheduled to face Southeast Whitfield Olli Webb in a semifinal bout.

Meanwhile, Thomas earned a 1:40 pin in his opening bout before an 11-4 victory in the second round. He will take on Colson Hoffman (Central-Carroll) in the semifinals.

All four semifinalists in the weight class are from Region 7-AAAA.

The only other area wrestler still with a chance to win a state title is Heritage sophomore Evan Wingrove, who was one of the top-seeded wrestlers in the Class AAAA 160-pound division.

Wingrove received a first-round bye before a 3:30 pin in his first match. His semifinal opponent will be Malik Conley of Arabia Mountain.

The remainder of the Class AAA and Class AAAA wrestlers from the two-county area have all suffered a loss to keep them out of the running for a state title.

Gordon Lee has three wrestlers in the Class A field. That tournament will not begin until tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

