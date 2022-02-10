WRESTLING: State championship Day 1 update By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 10, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email AP- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three total wrestlers from Catoosa County and Walker County have advanced to the semifinals in their respective classifications on day one of the GHSA State Championships in Macon.Two of the wrestlers are in the same bracket as Ridgeland sophomore Hunter Barber and Heritage junior Tate Thomas both won their first two matches in the Class AAAA 106-pound division.Barber won his first match by a 5-3 decision before scoring a pin (1:26) in his second match. He is scheduled to face Southeast Whitfield Olli Webb in a semifinal bout.Meanwhile, Thomas earned a 1:40 pin in his opening bout before an 11-4 victory in the second round. He will take on Colson Hoffman (Central-Carroll) in the semifinals.All four semifinalists in the weight class are from Region 7-AAAA.The only other area wrestler still with a chance to win a state title is Heritage sophomore Evan Wingrove, who was one of the top-seeded wrestlers in the Class AAAA 160-pound division.Wingrove received a first-round bye before a 3:30 pin in his first match. His semifinal opponent will be Malik Conley of Arabia Mountain.The remainder of the Class AAA and Class AAAA wrestlers from the two-county area have all suffered a loss to keep them out of the running for a state title.Gordon Lee has three wrestlers in the Class A field. That tournament will not begin until tomorrow at 8 a.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Ridgeland coach Brian Patterson passes away Man in Catoosa County found fatally shot inside vehicle with bullet holes Ware to pursue two passions at LaGrange Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 25-31, 2022 Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office charges man with murder Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Beijing Olympics - What to Watch on February 10-11: Snowboarding, Hockey Quarterfinals, Speed Skating | Channel, Stream, Time 55 min ago Longmont businesses offer giveaways for Winter Bike to Wherever Weekend 55 min ago Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Feb. 9, 2022 55 min ago Weld County commissioners finalize pipeline permitting code changes to enhance process 55 min ago Mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 today in Longmont 55 min ago