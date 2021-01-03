The LaFayette Mat Ramblers had only eight wrestlers available for the Eagles Landing Duals on Saturday, but still managed a respectable 2-3 record.
LaFayette was able to pick up wins over Holy Innocents' (33-30) and Luella (42-11), but suffered losses to Veterans (48-23), Morgan County (42-21) and Walnut Grove (45-24).
Individually, Matthew Sandoval (113 pounds) was 5-0. Avery Sullivan (132, 138) had four wins, all by pin. Caleb Zwiger (182) had four wins with three pins, while Hunter Deal (160) had four wins with two pins and one technical fall.
Gabe Warren (145) finished the day with three wins. Jonah Neal (152) had two wins, one by pin, while Braxton Beavers (120) also won twice. Ashton Fox (126) scored one win by pin.
LaFayette is slated to wrestle at home on Tuesday in a tri-match versus Rockmart and Armuchee.