The Heritage High School wrestling team went 4-1 to take second place at the Denmark Duals at Denmark High School in Alpharetta on Saturday.
It was the first matches of the year for the Generals, who were still missing some wrestlers due to the football playoffs.
Heritage dropped its opener to Gilmer (50-19), but rallied to defeat Cartersville (48-30) and East Forsyth (60-15). Challenging Denmark for true second place, the Generals claimed a 51-28 victory over the Danes.
Skylar Grant (175 pounds) was a perfect 5-0 with five pins, while Dax Akers (190) went 4-0 with two pins. Alex Grayson (165) went 4-1 with four wins by pinfall. Victor Johnson (144) was 4-1 with three pins, while Tate Thomas (113) went 4-1 with two pins.
Andy Garcia (120) was 3-2 with three pins. Landon Albright (138) went 3-2 with two pins, while Kaden Taylor (106) went 3-2 without any pins. Will Smith (132) and Jaden Walker (150) were each 2-3 with two pins, while D.J. Smith (285) also finished 2-3 on the day.
Matthew Nerren (126) and Ricardo Rodriguez (175) both went 1-4 on the day, while Logan Beasley (190) was 1-0. Heritage had to forfeit bouts at 215 pounds.
As for the junior varsity wrestlers, Landon Hoover went 4-0 with two pins and Beasley was 1-0 with a pin. Josh Butler finished the day 2-2 with his two victories coming by pinfall. Gavin Davis and Jack Pierce were both 2-2 with one pin, while Tyler Ward and Will Love each went 1-3.
Heritage is scheduled to wrestle at Pickens this Tuesday.
RINGGOLD RUNNER-UP AT SOUTHEAST DUALS
The Tigers went 4-1 to earn second place at the Southeast Whitfield Raider Duals on Saturday.
Ringgold defeated LFO (48-30), Murray County (40-30), Dalton (46-24) and North Murray (50-24) before falling to the hosts in the finals (54-30).
No other match scores for the Warriors were available as of press time and no individual results were provided.
The Tigers will host their own invitational this upcoming Saturday, while the Warriors will be among the teams participating.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.