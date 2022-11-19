The Rockmart Yellow Jackets, last year's Class 3A state duals champion, showed on Saturday that they might be one of the teams to beat in Class 2A this season as they claimed seven individual titles in winning the Ringgold Classic.

Rockmart finished with 220.5 points, while the host Tigers were second with 142.5 points. Trion (88) was third and Bremen (87) was fourth, while LFO (63), Notre Dame (50) and Darlington (9) rounded out the team standings.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

