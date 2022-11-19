The Rockmart Yellow Jackets, last year's Class 3A state duals champion, showed on Saturday that they might be one of the teams to beat in Class 2A this season as they claimed seven individual titles in winning the Ringgold Classic.
Rockmart finished with 220.5 points, while the host Tigers were second with 142.5 points. Trion (88) was third and Bremen (87) was fourth, while LFO (63), Notre Dame (50) and Darlington (9) rounded out the team standings.
Ringgold had two champions. Price Pennington defeated Hagen Sharp of Rockmart by pin in the second period (2:38) of the finals at 126 pounds, while Tristan Busch took the 144-pound crown with a 9-6 victory over Trion's Carter Jackson.
Runner-up finishers for the Tigers included Nolan Rohrer (120), Hudson Moss (138), Jaxon Delgado (150), Braden Raby (157), Brent Lee Raby (190) and Travis Talley (285).
Zane Rohrer (113), Lathan Spencer (132) and Daniel Lopez (215) were all fourth for Ringgold.
LFO's lone champion was Brodi Rizzo, who went 2-0 to win a round-robin bracket at 165 pounds. He pinned Bremen's Zach Morgan in 23 seconds before a 4:31 fall against Rockmart's Gage Warren.
Nick Kapherr (144) and Christian Snyder (215) were third for the Warriors, while Keegan Kinsey (150) and Blake Rizzo (190) both took fourth.
Ringgold will host LFO and Northwest Whitfield in a tri-match on Nov. 29.
