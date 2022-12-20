The Ringgold Tigers were the big winners at Panther Gymnasium on Tuesday night as they defeated Chattooga and host Ridgeland during a tri-match.
RINGGOLD 60, CHATTOOGA 21
The Tigers rolled to the victory over the Indians behind pins from Nolan Rohrer (120 pounds), Liam Gray (138), Tristan Busch (144), Brayden Raby (150), Brent Lee Raby (195), Daniel Lopez (215) and Travis Talley (HWT). Pierce Pennington (126), Hudson Moss (132) and Jaxon Delgado (157) also scored wins by forfeit.
The Indians picked up a minor decision at 113 and forfeits at 106, 165 and 175.
RINGGOLD 43, RIDGELAND 33
The Region 6-3A rivals battled down to the last couple of matches before the Tigers were able to pull out the victory.
Talley (HWT) opened with a pin to get Ringgold on the board first, but Ridgeland got a forfeit by Branson Dean (106) and a pin by Hunter Barber (113) to jump in front by six points.
Ringgold took the next three victories, two on pins by Rohrer (120) and Pennington (126), while Moss (132) earned a major decision. The two teams would split the next four matches. Evan Doyal (138) won by decision for the Panthers and William Tredy (150) earned a pin, while Ringgold got a pin by Busch (144) and a minor decision by Delgado (157) to go up by nine points.
Ridgeland retook the lead, 33-31, after forfeit victories by Elijah Rhodes (165) and Kellen Smith (175). However, Raby (195) earned a pin for the Tigers and Lopez (215) picked up a final forfeit to close it out.
Results from the Ridgeland-Chattooga had not been reported as of press time.
The Panthers will take part in a tournament at Armuchee on Thursday, while the Tigers will wrestle at the Rockmart Invitational on Dec. 29 before participating in the Murray County Duals on Dec. 30.
