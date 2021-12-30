Thursday was a good day for the Ringgold High School wrestling team as the mat Tigers claimed four individual championships and finished in third place at the Murray County Invitational.
Pierce Pennington took first in the 113-pound weight class with a 4-2 win over Matthew Sosebee of Southeast Whitfield, while Hudson Moss earned the 126-pound title after pinning Murray County's Caleb Blair in 5:41.
Tristan Busch claimed the third title as he needed 4:00 to pin Lumpkin County's T.J. Payne at 138 pounds. Levi Lowery finished up with a 9-0 victory over Model's Clay Koehler in the 220-pound finals.
In addition, Brentlee Raby was third for the Tigers at 195 and Nolan Rohrer was fourth at 120.
Heritage, who finished in fifth place, saw Eli Wingrove take the 160-pound title with a 3-0 decision against Model's Noah Allmon.
The Generals had three more wrestlers make the finals. However, Tate Thomas (106), Mike Stokes (145) and Skylar Grant (170) all lost their matches. Drew Dietz placed third for Heritage at 138.
Grant's loss came at the hands of LaFayette's Caleb Zwiger, who won the match by pin in 1:14. Jacob Brown finished second at 182 pounds for the Ramblers. Jacob Hamilton (120) and Haygen Baker (126) were both third and Eli Hudson (106) placed fourth as LaFayette finished sixth overall.
North Murray took first place in the 11-team tournament with 126 points. Lumpkin County was second with 118, followed in the top five by Ringgold (115), Model (114.5) and Heritage (94), while LaFayette (83) finished sixth.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.