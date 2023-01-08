Ringgold Tigers

After a long day of intense wrestling at Ringgold High school, four teams from the Catoosa-Walker County area advanced to the Class AAA state duals sectionals next weekend.

Ringgold, the No. 2 seed in the Area 6 tournament, claimed the title and the area's top seed after winning both of its matches on Saturday. Gordon Lee rallied to earn the area's No. 2 seed, while LFO and LaFayette will be the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In