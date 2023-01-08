After a long day of intense wrestling at Ringgold High school, four teams from the Catoosa-Walker County area advanced to the Class AAA state duals sectionals next weekend.
Ringgold, the No. 2 seed in the Area 6 tournament, claimed the title and the area's top seed after winning both of its matches on Saturday. Gordon Lee rallied to earn the area's No. 2 seed, while LFO and LaFayette will be the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively.
The day began with a pair of first-round matches. Coahulla Creek handed Ridgeland a 48-33 defeat, while LaFayette upended Gordon Lee by the exact same score in a battle of Walker County foes.
The Ramblers drew top-seeded LFO in the semifinals, but dropped a 42-37 decision to the Warriors. Meanwhile, Ringgold held on to slip past the Colts, 37-36, in its semifinal match.
The Warriors and Tigers then squared off for the region title and it was the Blue-and-White cementing the title with a 60-18 over their county rivals. However, there was still plenty of drama left to unfold as teams wrestled for true second and true fourth place with sectional berths on the line.
LaFayette earned a 54-28 win over Ridgeland, while Gordon Lee forfeited its final four bouts to Coahulla Creek and still posted a 48-32 victory.
The Trojans' victory over the Colts allowed them to challenge LFO for true second as the two teams had not previously wrestled in the tournament and Gordon Lee came through with a 46-36 victory to grab the No. 2 seed for state.
Coahulla Creek and Ridgeland matched up one more time as true fourth place still had yet to be decided. Back-to-back pins for the Panthers closed out the match and forced a 40-40 tie. Unfortunately for Ridgeland, the Colts were given the tiebreaking point on criteria to win the match.
That set up the final match of the day between the Ramblers and the Colts and, in the first meeting of the day between the two teams, LaFayette posted a 45-32 win to earn fourth place.
The state sectionals will be held this coming weekend with area champions hosting three other teams from around the state. The exact day of the sectionals was unknown as of press time.
Ringgold will get a bye in the first round as Area 3 had just three teams and no No. 4 seed. The other first-round match at Ringgold will be Area 4 runner-up Harlem against Area 8 No. 3 seed Stephens County.
At Morgan County, the top-seeded Bulldogs from Area 4 will face Monroe Area, the No. 4 seed out of Area 8. Gordon Lee will face Area 3 No. 3 seed Calvary Day in the other match.
LFO's first opponent will be Area 3 runner-up Savannah Country Day. The winner of that match will take on Area 8 champion and host Franklin County, who will receive an opening-round bye as Area 4 did not have a No. 4 seed.
Meanwhile, LaFayette will wrestle at Area 3 champion Long County, while Area 8 runner-up Hart County and Hephzibah, the No. 3 seed from Area 4, will be the other two teams in that bracket.
The eight teams that emerge from the sectionals will wrestle on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Stephens County to determine the State Duals champion in Class AAA.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.