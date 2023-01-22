Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers put on a gutsy effort at the Class AAA State Duals at Stephens County High School on Saturday, dropping their first match of the day, but coming back to win three straight to finish with the third place trophy.

"It's a great group of young men," said head coach David Moss. "We got better as the day progressed."

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

