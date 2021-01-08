The Ringgold wrestling team made the drive to Gordon County on Thursday night and went 1-1 in a tri-match against Gordon Central and host Sonoraville.
The Tigers fell to the Phoenix, 72-12, as the lone points were scored by Hudson Moss (120 pounds) on a forfeit and a pin by Eric Jeffery (126). Sonoraville has won the past three Class AAA traditional state titles.
Ringgold fared better against the Warriors with a 45-16 victory. The Tigers got pins from Gage Keener (113), Levi Lowery (170) and Falcon Dodson (HWT), while Brentlee Raby (195) won a 5-1 decision.
The other points all came from forfeit wins by Moss (120), Brayden Raby (132), Landon Eaker (145) and Michael Branam (152). There were double forfeits at 138, 160 and 182 pounds.
Ringgold will have one last tune-up this coming Wednesday at Northwest Whitfield before the Area 6-AAA Duals at LaFayette on Friday, Jan. 15 where the top four teams will qualify for state.