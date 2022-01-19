The Ringgold Tigers got a victory in the final bout of the evening to defeat Coahulla Creek, 38-36, in a dual match at Ringgold on Tuesday night.
Beginning at the 220-pound weight class, Levi Lowery and Travis Talley (285) both won by pin for Ringgold. The Colts picked up a forfeit victory at 106, but a 9-5 victory by Pierce Pennington (113), an 11-0 major decision by Nolan Rohrer (120), and a pin by Hudson Moss (126) boosted the Tigers' lead to 25-6.
The Colts picked up six more points on a pin at 132, but Ringgold answered with a pin by Tristen Busch (138) and a 10-0 major decision by Jaxon Delgado (145) as they increased the lead to 35-12 with five matches remaining.
But Coahulla Creek won by pinfall at 152 and 160 and earned a forfeit at 170 before winning by default at 182 to take a 36-35 lead into the final bout of the night.
However, Brentlee Raby would come through for the Tigers with a 13-6 decision in the 195-pound matchup to score the final three points and give Ringgold the win.
It was the last scheduled dual match of the year for the Tigers, who will now turn their attention to the traditional tournaments.
Coahulla Creek will host the Region 6-AAA tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29, starting at 9 a.m., as wrestlers will look to qualify for the state sectional tournament, which will be held at the LakePoint Complex in Emerson on Feb. 5. The state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the Centreplex in Macon.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.