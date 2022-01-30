The Ringgold Tigers had three individual champions and finished in third place in the Region 6-AAA traditional tournament at Coahulla Creek High School on Saturday.
Hudson Moss picked up the title at 126 pounds. After a first-round bye, he pinned Wyatt Maye of LFO in 3:25 to win his semifinal bout. He would go on to outlast LaFayette's Haygen Baker, 15-12, in the championship bout.
Tristen Busch won the 138-pound title for the Tigers and did so by barely breaking a sweat. Busch got a first-round bye and needed just 41 seconds to pin LaFayette's Gabe Warren in the semifinals. He then stuck Gage Eaton of Coahulla Creek 1:41 into the finals.
Shortly thereafter, Jaxon Delgado claimed first place at 145 pounds. Delgado earned a first-round bye and then stuck Coahulla Creek's Robert Sherrill in 2:22 to advance to the finals. Once there, he pinned LFO's Nick Kapherr in 2:00.
Four other Tigers placed second. Pierce Pennington lost an 8-7 decision to LaFayette's Jacob Hamilton at 113 pounds. Nolan Rohrer (120) was pinned by Sonoraville's Wade Parker. Able Turley (132) lost by pin to Sonoraville's Logan Moore, and Levi Lowery (220) was pinned by Sonoraville's Draven Peppers in the finals.
Brayden Raby (152) and Brentlee Raby (195) both finished third for Ringgold, while Landon Eaker (160), Eli Tipton (170), Dylan Bandy (182) and Travis Talley (285) all finished fourth.
Those 13 Ringgold wrestlers all qualified for next Saturday's state sectionals at the LakePoint complex in Emerson. The top six wrestlers in each weight class at sectionals will advance to the state finals in Macon Feb. 10-12.
In the team standings, Sonoraville took the championship with 250 points, while Coahulla Creek (193) edged out Ringgold (191) for second. LaFayette (166) was fourth and LFO (89) was fifth.
