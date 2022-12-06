Ringgold Tigers

Just about a month away from the Region 6-3A Duals, which will be held at Ringgold High school, the Tigers and region rival Ridgeland faced off in a dual match on Tuesday night.

The homestanding Tigers jumped out to a 31-0 lead on their way to a 55-22 victory over the Panthers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In