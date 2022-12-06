Just about a month away from the Region 6-3A Duals, which will be held at Ringgold High school, the Tigers and region rival Ridgeland faced off in a dual match on Tuesday night.
The homestanding Tigers jumped out to a 31-0 lead on their way to a 55-22 victory over the Panthers.
The match began with Nolan Rohrer earning a forfeit victory at 120 pounds. Price Pennington (126) followed up with a major decision, while Hudson Moss (132) and Lathan Spencer (138) scored wins by pin. Tristan Busch (144) got a minor decision and Jaxon Delgado (150) won by pin as Ringgold took a commanding lead.
Ridgeland responded with a major decision by Malachi Hutchinson (157) and forfeit victories by Elijah Rhodes (165) and Brayden Plott (175), but Ringgold won the next three bouts to widen its lead.
Brent Lee Raby (190) scored a pin, Daniel Lopez (215) won by forfeit, and Travis Talley (HWT) earned a pin to make the score 49-16. The two teams split six-point victories in the final two matches. Branson Dean (106) earned a forfeit for Ridgeland, while Zane Rohrer (113) won by pin for Ringgold.
A very small Darlington squad also made the drive up from Rome to complete the tri-match.
Ringgold scored a 60-12 victory over the purple-clad Tigers. That score included pins by Moss (132), Spencer (138), Busch (144) and Talley (HWT), while Zane Rohrer (113), Nolan Rohrer (120), Pennington (126), Delgado (150), Braden Raby (157) and Brent Lee Raby (190) won by forfeit.
Ridgeland also picked up a win over Darlington by a score of 54-21. William Tredy (144) and Carson Middleton (HWT) won by pinfall, while forfeit victories were recorded by Dean (106), Avery McDougale (113), Aiden Barber (126), Clay Hathaway (150), Hutchinson (157), Rhodes (165) and Jake Waters (190).
Ringgold will head north to take part in the Pigeon Forge Duals this weekend in Tennessee, while Ridgeland will head south to participate at a tournament at Denmark High School.
