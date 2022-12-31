The Ringgold Tigers and LaFayette Ramblers closed out 2022 at the Murray County Duals in Chatsworth on Friday.

The Blue-and-White defeated Northwest Whitfield (45-36), North Murray (50-22), Murray County (60-23) and Grissom, Ala. (42-27). Their only loss was a narrow 42-36 setback to tournament champion Southeast Whitfield.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

