The Ringgold Tigers and LaFayette Ramblers closed out 2022 at the Murray County Duals in Chatsworth on Friday.
The Blue-and-White defeated Northwest Whitfield (45-36), North Murray (50-22), Murray County (60-23) and Grissom, Ala. (42-27). Their only loss was a narrow 42-36 setback to tournament champion Southeast Whitfield.
Individual results for the Tigers had not been reported as of press time.
The Ramblers went 3-2, knocking off North Murray (45-29), Northwest Whitfield (48-29) and Murray County (40-32). Their losses included a 45-33 decision to Grissom and a 43-36 loss to Southeast Whitfield.
Levi Ledford (157/165 pounds) had five wins on the day for LaFayette with four coming by pin. Jacob Brown (175/190) also won all five of his matches, while scoring a pair of pins. Avery Davis (106) had four victories with three coming by pin, while Haygen Baker (138) and Easton Holland (215) both had two pins among their four victories.
Gabe Warren (144/150) and Michael Hamilton (HWT) both had three wins with Warren picking up one pin. Vlad Plott (157) won twice, both times by pin. Eli Hudson (120) and Ashton Fox (144/150) each had two wins with one pin, while Malachi Miller (126) picked up a win for LaFayette.
Ringgold will host the Region 6-3A Duals this Saturday. The top four teams in the tournament will advance to the state preliminary tournament the following weekend. The Class 3A State Duals will be held Jan. 21 at Stephens County High School.
