The Ringgold Tigers and LaFayette Ramblers will wrestle next weekend at the first-ever GHSA state preliminary duals as they will look to earn a spot at the state finals later this month.
Friday night in LaFayette, the Ramblers played host to the five-team Area 6-AAA Duals. Ringgold went 2-2 on the night and finished in third place, while LaFayette went 1-2 and took fourth.
As expected, heavy favorite Sonoraville won the area title with a pair of dominating wins, while Coahulla Creek bounced back for second place. LFO lost both of its matches and was the only team eliminated from advancing.
The opening matches saw the Tigers take down the Warriors, 72-12, while the Ramblers were dealt a frustrating 42-41 loss to the Colts. The Phoenix would roll past the Tigers, 71-9 in the semifinals, while the Ramblers rebounded for a 72-0 win over the Warriors, ending LFO's night.
While Sonoraville would roll past Coahulla Creek, 62-15, to win the area crown, Ringgold and LaFayette faced off in a consolation battle that saw the Ramblers suffer another one-point loss, 41-40.
Starting at 160 pounds, LaFayette took the early lead on a Hunter Deal pin, but Ringgold answered with a pins by Jordan Garnica (170), Levi Lowery (182) and forfeit wins by Kasier Cross (195) and Brentlee Raby (220) to go ahead 24-5. LaFayette's score was adjusted after a one-point penalty.
The Ramblers, however, would respond with a pin by David Patterson (HWT) and a 17-2 technical fall by Jacob Hamilton (106), cutting the gap down to 24-16. But the Tigers got back-to-back pins by Gage Keener (113) and Hudson Moss (120), followed by a 16-0 technical fall by Nolan Rohrer (126), to go up 41-16 and essentially seal the victory.
LaFayette would go on to earn six-point victories in the final four bouts. Avery Sullivan (132) and Levi Ledford (138) both won by pin, Carson Lanier (145) won by forfeit, and Karson Ledford (152) closed out the match with a pin.
Not having faced Coahulla Creek earlier in the night, the Tigers were able to challenge for true second place. However, they weren't able to corral the Colts, who posted a 52-24 win to take the area runner-up trophy.
With the match starting at 170, Cross (195) and Raby (220) won by pin to give the Tigers a brief 12-10 lead. But the Colts won the next three matches, two by pin, to go in front 25-12.
Moss (120) won by pin for Ringgold, cutting the deficit down to 25-18, but pins at 126 and 138, sandwiched around a minor decision at 132, gave Coahulla Creek an insurmountable lead. The Colts would get a forfeit win at 145 and a pin at 160, while the Tigers' final six points came on a pin by Landon Eaker at 152.
The Class AAA preliminaries will be contested next week with area champions (No. 1 seeds) hosting three other teams in a three-match, single-elimination mini-tournament. The team that wins both of its matches will take one of the coveted eight spots at the state duals.
Sonoraville will be home to take on the No. 4 seed from Area 7 in its first match. Coahulla Creek will wrestle the No. 3 seed from Area 7 in a match at the home of the Region 8 champion.
Ringgold will draw the Area 7 runner-up in a match at the Region 5 champion, while LaFayette will face the Area 7 champion on its own home mat in its first match.
Teams in Areas 5 and 6 will square off in first-round matches.
Cherokee Bluff High School will host the state finals on Jan. 30, starting at 9 a.m.