The fight for the Area 6-AAA traditional wrestling championship was expected to be a close one and, in the end, that's exactly what it was.
And when the final whistle on the final match had been blown, it was the Ringgold Tigers winning by the narrowest of margins.
The Blue-and-White ended the day with 188.5 points and finished exactly one point ahead of LaFayette (187.5) to claim the region title. LFO (163) was third, followed closely behind by Gordon Lee (153.5) and Coahulla Creek (151.5), while Ridgeland (91) placed sixth.
The tournament was held at Coahulla Creek High School.
Individually, Ringgold finished with four champions as Price Pennington (126 pounds), Hudson Moss (132), Tristan Busch (144) and Travis Talley (285) won their weight classes. Zane Rohrer (106), Lathan Spencer (138), Jaxon Delgado (150) and Brent Lee Raby (190) all finished second.
Nolan Rohrer (120) took third for the Tigers, while Chandler Craig (113) was fourth. The top four in each weight class will advance to next week's state sectionals at Stephens County High School. Brody Raby (157) and Cameron Talley (215) will be alternates as they both finished fifth.
LaFayette saw Haygen Baker (138), Levi Ledford (150) and Jacob Brown (175) all win their weight classes.
Avery Davis (106), Dalton Griffin (113), Eli Hudson (126), Gabe Warren (144), Jessee Bradford (157), Nicholas Cigalina (190), Easton Holland (215) and Michael Hamilton (285) all placed third. Logan Kendrick (165) was fourth, and Jacob Hamilton (120) finished fifth.
Third-place LFO claimed two champions in Gavin Summey (113) and Brodi Rizzo (157).
Ethan Kinsey (165) was third for the Warriors, while Zachary Bailey (120), Micah Eyman (126), Seth Mayberry (132), Kaiden Carter (138), Keegan Kinsey (144), Nick Kapherr (150), Noah Mayberry (175), Blake Rizzo (190) and Stone Harris (215) all placed fourth. Obed Andres finished fifth at 285.
Gordon Lee saw Landon Brown (120), Mason Dougherty (165) and Timy Duke (215) take home individual titles, while Layne Vaughn (157), Josh Murtaugh (175) and Gabe Lowe (285) all finished second.
Corbin Curd (132) and Kaden Ellis (138) both placed third, while Ashton Waters (113), James Slatton (144), Aaron Howard (150) and Ben Lockhart (190) are all potential alternates after finishing fifth.
Ridgeland put three wrestlers in the finals, but saw Hunter Barber (113), Aiden Barber (132) and William Tredy (144) all finish second.
Malachi Hutchinson was third at 150. Tyler Hansford (106) and Gary Leanard (285) both took fourth, while fifth-place finishes went to Andrew Cordell (165) and Keilan Smith (175).
HERITAGE FINISHES THIRD IN 7-AAAA
At Sonoraville, the Generals put five wrestlers in the finals and finished with a pair of champions in their area tournament. Skylar Grant took the 165-pound weight class, while Evan Wingrove was first at 175. Tate Thomas (106), Drew Dietz (138) and Victor Johnson (144) all placed second.
Finishing third for Heritage was Andrew Moore (150), Ricardo Rodriguez (157) and Dax Akers (190). Will Smith (126) and Nolan Caylor (215) both placed fourth, while fifth-place finishers included Kaden Taylor (113), Tyler Ward (120), Landon Albright (132) and D.J. Smith (285).
Class AAAA State Duals champion Central-Carroll, the tournament favorite, won the team title with 248 points. Southeast Whitfield (174.5) was second, followed by Heritage (163.5), Sonoraville (160.5), Northwest Whitfield (133) and Cedartown (83).
Heritage will take part in the sectionals next weekend at Westminster.
CATOOSA WRESTLERS QUALIFY FOR GIRLS' SECTIONALS
On Friday, the first-ever girls' area wrestling tournaments were held at multiple locations around the state and three wrestlers from Catoosa County participated in the Area 7 tournament at Alexander High School, which included athletes from multiple classifications.
LFO's Spenser Sandlin finished runner-up at 105 pounds, while her teammate, Mahayla Goodnight, ended up sixth at 170. Meanwhile, Ringgold's Alexcia Brown was third at the 130-pound class.
Sandlin and Brown will move on to wrestle in the sectionals at Stephens County next weekend.
The top six wrestlers in each weight class at sectionals, both boys and girls, will move on to the individual state championships, Feb. 16-18, at the Centreplex in Macon.
Sandlin and Goodnight helped LFO finish in a tie for 16th in the team standings with 18 points, while Brown's seven-point effort gave Ringgold the 22nd spot overall.