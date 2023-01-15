Eight teams from around the state will converge on Stephens County High School in Toccoa next Saturday for the Class AAA State Duals, and three of the teams will be extremely familiar with each other.

Ringgold, the Area 6 champion punched its ticket to the finals by winning its sectional tournament early Saturday afternoon in Ringgold. They will be joined by Area 6 runner-up Gordon Lee, who rallied to win its sectional at Morgan County, along with Area 6 fourth-seed LaFayette, who took down two opponents at Long County High School to earn a spot in the field.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In