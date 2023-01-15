Eight teams from around the state will converge on Stephens County High School in Toccoa next Saturday for the Class AAA State Duals, and three of the teams will be extremely familiar with each other.
Ringgold, the Area 6 champion punched its ticket to the finals by winning its sectional tournament early Saturday afternoon in Ringgold. They will be joined by Area 6 runner-up Gordon Lee, who rallied to win its sectional at Morgan County, along with Area 6 fourth-seed LaFayette, who took down two opponents at Long County High School to earn a spot in the field.
The Tigers, who had a bye in the opening round, drew the Indians, who took down Harlem, 54-30, to begin the day and Ringgold threatened to run away with it early.
Starting at 120 pounds, Nolan Rohrer, Pierce Pennington (126) and Hudson Moss (132) all won by pin to make it 18-0. Stephens County got a pin at 138 to get on the board, but Brayden Raby (144) won by pin in 21 seconds to get the six points back.
Tristan Busch (152) recorded a 9-1 major decision to make it 28-6 and Jacob Garnica added to the lead after a thriller at 160 pounds. The senior gave up a reversal with 10 seconds to go, but managed an escape with one second left on the clock to post an 8-7 victory.
Jaxon Delgado then made it 37-6 when he got a pin with three seconds left in a match he was leading 14-2 at the time.
However, the Indians refused to throw in the towel.
After they received a forfeit at 182, they reeled off three straight pins at 190, 215 and heavyweight to abruptly chop the Tigers' advantage to 37-30 and mathematically stay very much in the match with just two bouts to go.
But those final points never made it to the Indians' side of the scoreboard. Zane Rohrer stepped up and clinched the match with a pin at 106 pounds and Chandler Craig (113) finished things off in style with a final pin to secure a 49-30 victory.
At Morgan County High School in Madison, the Trojans also had to win just one match and they did so in dramatic fashion to knock off the host Bulldogs, 37-35.
Gordon Lee headed out to the sectionals expecting to face Calvary Day of Savannah in its first match. However, they were informed that the Cavaliers elected not to participate in the sectionals and Gordon Lee earned a forfeit victory.
After Morgan County posted a 52-16 win over Monroe Area, they squared off with the Trojans with the Elite Eight berth on the line. The boys from Chickamauga got pins from Layne Vaughn (157), Mason Dougherty (165) and Dalton Russell (175) to jump out to an 18-0 lead.
Morgan County won the next two matches, getting a narrow decision at 190 and a major decision at 215, but Gabe Lowe's pin in the heavyweight bout gave the Trojans a 24-7 cushion.
However, the Bulldogs were awarded forfeits at 106 and 120, sandwiched around an 8-0 victory at 113, and Gordon Lee's lead was suddenly down to 24-23 with five bouts remaining.
Landon Brown (126) got five points for a 14-3 major decision, but Morgan County earned a pin at 132 to take a 29-28 lead with only three matches left on the docket.
The lead changed hands twice in the next two matches. Kaden Ellis (138) picked up a 9-5 decision to put Gordon Lee back in front by two points, but the Bulldogs got a pin at 144 and led 35-31 with only the 150-pound bout left.
Needing at least a five-point technical fall to keep the match from being decided on criteria, Avery Bloodworth stepped up and stuck his opponent midway through the first period to claim the final six points to put the Trojans over the top.
Meanwhile, at Long County High School, the Ramblers faced off with the host school in the opening match and rolled to a 61-15 victory over the Blue Tide.
LaFayette got pins from Jacob Brown (175) and Nicholas Cigalina (190) to jump out to the early lead, only to see Long County answer with pins at 215 and heavyweight to tie things up, 12-12.
But the Ramblers would not be denied as they won nine of the last 10 bouts to secure a spot in the sectional final.
Avery Davis (106) won his match by forfeit, while Dalton Griffin (113) and Eli Hudson (120) followed up with consecutive pins. Jacob Hamilton (126) earned four points for a 13-4 major decision and Malachi Miller (132) eked out a 10-9 decision before Haygen Baker (138) and Brennon Beavers (144) scored back-to-back pins.
Long County got three final points for a 10-9 decision at 150, but Levi Ledford collected a pin at 157 and Logan Kendrick (165) closed out the dual with a six-point victory after winning via disqualification.
LaFayette matched up with Hart County in the sectional final and quickly went ahead 24-6 after the first five bouts. Cigalina (190) and Easton Holland (215) were awarded victories by forfeit, while Davis (106) and Griffin (113) answered a Hart County pin at heavyweight with pins of their own.
Hart won the next three bouts, scoring minor decisions at 120 and 126 before a pin at 132. LaFayette also incurred a one-point penalty and the Ramblers' lead was 23-18 with six matches left.
Baker (138) and Beavers (144) got some momentum back for the Orange-and-Black with consecutive pins to push the lead up to 35-18. The Bulldogs got a pin at 150, along with another one-point penalty on LaFayette, which cut the deficit to 34-24, but Hart would not get any closer.
Ledford (157) clinched the match for the Ramblers with a pin and Brown (175) finished it off with another pin after Hart had picked up a minor decision at 165.
As for the Warriors, they opened things up on Saturday with an 84-0 victory over Savannah Country Day. Zachary Bailey, Noah Mayberry and Obed Andres were the only Warriors to have matches. All three won by pin, while the rest of the bouts were forfeits in favor of LFO.
The Red-and-White faced off with host Franklin County in the sectional final. The Lions earned the first two victories of the match at 165 and 175, only to see the Warriors respond with six straight wins.
Ethan Kinsey (190) and Brody Hughes (215) both won by pin. Stone Harris followed up with a major decision at heavyweight. Spenser Sandlin (106) and Zach Bailey (113) earned wins by forfeit and Gavin Summey (120) also earned a pin to put the Warriors ahead 34-12.
Unfortunately for LFO, Franklin County closed out the match with five consecutive pins and a final minor decision to finish off a 45-34 victory.
Some serious challengers await the Area 6 trio next Saturday. Along with Area 8 champion Franklin County, the other four teams in the field will include Area 1 champion Columbus, Area 2 champion Pike County, Area 5 champion Bremen and Area 7 champion Gilmer.
Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. next Saturday.