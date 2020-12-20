The Ringgold Tigers went 5-3 at the Coahulla Creek Duals over the weekend, placing fifth in the 12-team field.
The Tigers lost matches to Boyd-Buchanan (55-24), Rockmart (71-9) and Dalton (60-18), but were victorious against Calhoun (39-33), Blessed Trinity (36-33), North Cobb (42-33), Murray County (48-36) and the Adairsville 'B' team (48-34).
Individually, Zane Rohrer had seven victories, five by forfeit, one by pin and one on a minor decision. Gage Keener had six wins, four by forfeit and two by pin. Hudson Moss had three forfeits, two pins and one major decision to account for his six victories, while Scott Clinton also won six times on the strength of three forfeits and three pins.
Landon Eaker had three forfeits and a pair of pins. Eric Jeffery had three pins and a forfeit. Alijah Bradbury had two forfeit victories and one minor decision. Brayden Raby won three matches by forfeit. Nolan Rohrer had two victories by forfeit. Brentlee Raby and each won one match via forfeit and Jacob Garnica picked up one victory by pinfall.
Heritage had also been scheduled to wrestle at the tournament, but was forced to drop out earlier in the week due to COVID concerns.
Northwest Whitfield was the tournament champion.