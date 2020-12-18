The Ringgold Tigers went 2-0 in a home tri-match on Thursday, getting past Armuchee and Ridgeland, while the Panthers also scored a win over the Indians of Floyd County.
Ringgold 48, Armuchee 34
Starting at 106 pounds, the Indians would pull in front, 28-24, after the 160-pound bout. However, the Tigers would win four of the last five matches, three by forfeit, to pick up the win.
Hudson Moss (120), Eric Jeffery (126) and Jordan Garnica (170) all came up with pins for Ringgold, while Gage Keener (113), Brayden Raby (138), Alijah Bradberry (195), Brentlee Raby (220) and Scott Clinton (285) all won by forfeit.
Ridgeland 42, Armuchee 24
Picking up wins for the Panthers in the night's second match was Aiden Barber, Evan Doyal, Camden Bain, Joash Williams, Aiden Raymer, Elijah O'Shields and Tommy Lamb.
Ringgold 45, Ridgeland 27
A close match in the night's finale saw the two teams tied at 24 with five bouts remaining before the Tigers were able to take the lead for good.
Pins by Moss (120) and Jeffery (126) were countered by a forfeit win for Bain (132) and a pin by Williams (138). Following a double forfeit at 145, Landon Eaker (152) scored a pin for Ringgold and Raymer (160) had a pin for Ridgeland, while forfeit wins by Garnica (170) and O'Shields (182) knotted things up.
However, the Tigers got forfeit victories by Bradberry (195) and Raby (220) to go in front by 12. Lamb earned a 3-0 decision to trim the Tigers' lead to nine, but Zane Rohrer's 7-1 decision at 106 and a forfeit win by Keener (113) would finish out the night.
Ringgold is wrestling at the Coahulla Creek Duals this weekend and both the Tigers and Panthers are slated to participate in the annual Murray County Invitational on Jan. 2.