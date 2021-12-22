It was a successful Tuesday night for the Ringgold High School wrestling team as they went 3-0 at a quad-meet at LFO High School.
Ringgold 48, Southeast 31
Opening the night against the Raiders, the Tigers picked up six pins to help seal the win.
Pierce Pennington (113 pounds), Zane Rohrer (120), Nolan Rohrer (126), Brayden Raby (152), Levi Lowery (195) and Brentlee Raby (220) got the pins for Ringgold. Patrick Harris (160) and Landon Eaker (170) scored six points apiece on forfeit victories.
Ringgold 39, Ridgeland 30
The Tigers got a tough test from the Panthers in their second match of the night, but emerged victorious despite finishing the match with just one pin.
That lone pin came from Pennington at 113 pounds. Zane Rohrer (120) won a 12-11 decision, while Jackson Delgado (145), Eaker (160), Lowery (195), Brentlee Raby (220) and Daniel Lopez (285) all won by forfeit.
Ringgold 61, LFO 6
Facing their region and county rivals in the final match of the night, the Tigers got technical falls from Pennington (113) and Zane Rohrer (120), along with a 10-6 decision by Hudson Moss (132).
The rest of the points came on six-point victories. Able Turley (138), Delgado (145), Brayden Raby (152), Eaker (160), Lowery (195) and Lopez (285) all won by pin, while Eli Tipten (170) and Brentlee Raby (220) won by forfeit.
Results of the other three matches on the night had not been reported as of press time.
Ringgold is scheduled to wrestle a dual match at home against LaFayette on Jan. 4 before heading to Sonoraville for the area 6-AAA Duals that weekend.
