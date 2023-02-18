Ringgold's drought at the GHSA State Wrestling Championships came to an end in a big way on Saturday as a pair of Tiger wrestlers left Macon with Class AAA individual state titles.
Sophomore 126-pounder Price Pennington was the first as he got past a tough competitor in Pickens junior Dylan Gonzalez with a 9-8 win in sudden victory. Gonzalez came into the final with a 38-4 record, while Pennington ended his season at 58-5.
A short time later, sophomore Tristan Busch capped a perfect 58-0 campaign with a 7-1 win over sophomore Jacob Baughcum of Franklin County (48-13) in the 144-pound final. The two had previously met in the third-place match of the Class AAA State Duals with Busch hanging on for an overtime win.
Pennington and Busch are the first state wrestling champions from Ringgold and the first from Catoosa County since Ringgold's Logan Skeen won the 106-pound title (Class AAA) as a freshman in the 2016-2017 season.
Busch (58-0) is the first undefeated champion from either Catoosa or Walker County since Jacob Mariakis (Ridgeland) and Braden Jarvis (Gordon Lee) won titles in the 2017-2018 season.
In the team standings, Ringgold tied Bremen for third place with 108 points. Gilmer (115) clinched the title with a state title at 190 pounds, while Pickens (110) jumped from fifth place into the runner-up spot with a win at 215 pounds. Franklin County (107) finished fifth.
Ridgeland (39 points), LFO (38), LaFayette (36) and Gordon Lee (34) finished 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th, respectively.
