Ringgold Tigers

Ringgold's drought at the GHSA State Wrestling Championships came to an end in a big way on Saturday as a pair of Tiger wrestlers left Macon with Class AAA individual state titles.

Sophomore 126-pounder Price Pennington was the first as he got past a tough competitor in Pickens junior Dylan Gonzalez with a 9-8 win in sudden victory. Gonzalez came into the final with a 38-4 record, while Pennington ended his season at 58-5.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

