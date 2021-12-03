WRESTLING: Ringgold beats county rival at home By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 3, 2021 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ringgold Tigers welcomed in longtime mat foe LFO on Thursday and handed the Warriors a 66-18 defeat.Pierce Pennington (113 pounds), Zane Rohrer (120), Nolan Rohrer (126), Hudson Moss (132), Tristen Busch (138), Jaxon Delgado (152), Patrick Harris (160), Elijah Tipten (170), Dylan Bandy (195) and Brentlee Raby (285) all scored pins for the Tigers with Levi Lowery (220) winning by forfeit.LFO got a pin from Nick Kapherr (145) and forfeit wins by Braxton Austin-Cook (106) and Chase Rizzo (182) in the team's first dual meet of the year.Ringgold will be back on the mats Saturday in a tournament at Knoxville Catholic in Tennessee. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now GNTC female student breaks glass ceiling Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 15-21, 2021 Cheerleading coach arrested for child molestation in Catoosa County BASKETBALL: Gordon Lee girls fall in Summerville Elliot Pierce: Interesting stories from past Messenger issues can be found online Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories MUST Ministries’ Toy Shops program seeks gifts during potential toy shortage 50 min ago Canton officials create plaque program to honor loved ones 53 min ago Braves' Dansby Swanson engaged to soccer player Mallory Pugh Updated 11 hrs ago PHOTOS: Marietta kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting Updated 15 hrs ago Kidnapped children found unharmed: Cobb police Updated 15 hrs ago