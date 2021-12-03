Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers welcomed in longtime mat foe LFO on Thursday and handed the Warriors a 66-18 defeat.

Pierce Pennington (113 pounds), Zane Rohrer (120), Nolan Rohrer (126), Hudson Moss (132), Tristen Busch (138), Jaxon Delgado (152), Patrick Harris (160), Elijah Tipten (170), Dylan Bandy (195) and Brentlee Raby (285) all scored pins for the Tigers with Levi Lowery (220) winning by forfeit.

LFO got a pin from Nick Kapherr (145) and forfeit wins by Braxton Austin-Cook (106) and Chase Rizzo (182) in the team's first dual meet of the year.

Ringgold will be back on the mats Saturday in a tournament at Knoxville Catholic in Tennessee.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you