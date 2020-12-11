The Ridgeland Panthers celebrated Senior Night with a pair of mat victories over Chattooga and LFO Thursday in Rossville.
Ridgeland began by upending the Indians, 45-27. Malachi Hutchinson had a minor decision at 152 pounds, while six-point forfeit wins were scored by Hunter Barber (106), Evan Doyal (126), Cameron Bain (132), Benjamin Williams (138), Elijah O'Shields (182), Logan Fowler (195) and T.J. Akins (HWT).
The Panthers also defeated the Warriors by a 66-12 count.
Barber (106), Williams (138), Hutchinson (152), Aiden Raymer (160), O'Shields (195) and Tommy Lamb (HWT) all won by pin with William Tredy (120), Doyal (126), Bain (132), Deandre Carter (170) and Fowler (182) scoring forfeits.
Points for the Warriors came on a pin by Tyler Frady (220) and a forfeit win by Nick Kapherr (145). Taylor Frady (HWT) won by pin in an exhibition match and there was a double forfeit at 113 pounds.
LFO also faced Chattooga and the match ended in a 30-30 tie. Kapherr (145) had a pin for the Warriors, while Kendall Chumley (106), Logan Cupps (138), Jeffrey Jasinski (195) and Taylor Frady (HWT) won by forfeit.
Ridgeland is scheduled to wrestle in the Pepperell Duals on Saturday, while LFO's next match will be at home on Tuesday against Southeast Whitfield.
The Warriors, coached by former LFO state champion Donnie Welborn, now in his second stint as the LFO boss, began their new season this past Tuesday with matches at Howard in Chattanooga.
Chumley (106 pounds), Capps (138), Kapherr (145), Travis Gaddis (152), Tyler Frady (220) and Taylor Frady (285) were all victorious against the Hustlin' Tigers.