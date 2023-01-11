The Ridgeland Panthers went on the road Tuesday night and split a pair of dual matches, beating East Ridge, but dropping a decision to Signal Mountain, the top-ranked small school team in Tennessee.
Ridgeland scored a 46-29 win over the Pioneers behind pins from Tyler Hansard (106 pounds), Hunter Barber (113), Evan Doyal (126), Aiden Barber (132), Easton Broome (138) and Gary Lenard (HWT).
William Tredy (145) earned a major decision and Elijah Rhodes (160) collected a win by forfeit.
Tredy (145) and Keilan Smith (170) won by pin for the Panthers in a 57-12 loss to the Eagles.
Gordon Lee also wrestled at home on Tuesday, squaring off with three other teams in a quad-match.
Head coach Jason Mull said that all four teams were missing several wrestlers, but the Trojans were still able to record victories over Darlington (42-22), Coosa (48-33) and the Dade County JV team (60-3).
The Trojans are set to wrestle in the Class AAA state sectionals at Morgan County on Saturday. Gordon Lee, the No. 2 seed from Region 6, will face Calvary Day in its opening match.
Should the Navy-and-White win twice in a row on Saturday, they would grab one of the eight spots in the Class AAA State Duals Jan. 21 at Stephens County High School.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.