The Ridgeland Panthers went on the road Tuesday night and split a pair of dual matches, beating East Ridge, but dropping a decision to Signal Mountain, the top-ranked small school team in Tennessee.

Ridgeland scored a 46-29 win over the Pioneers behind pins from Tyler Hansard (106 pounds), Hunter Barber (113), Evan Doyal (126), Aiden Barber (132), Easton Broome (138) and Gary Lenard (HWT).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

