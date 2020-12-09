Walker County rivals Ridgeland and Gordon Lee squared off on the mat Tuesday night in Chickamauga. With Gordon Lee still shorthanded without their football players, the Panthers were able to pick up a 54-21 victory.
Ridgeland got pins by Cameron Bain (132 pounds), Malachi Hurchinson (152) and Aiden Raymer (160). Forfeit victories were picked up by Hunter Barber (106), William Tredy (120), Evan Doyal (126), Logan Fowler (182), Caleb Sain (220) and Tommy Lamb (285).
Carson Carpenter got a hard-earned third-period pin for the Trojans at 138. Timy Duke scored a minor decision at 195, while Tomy Duke (145) and Wyatt McDonald(170) each won by forfeit.
There was a double forfeit at 113.
In an exhibition match, Hurchinson picked up an 8-6 overtime victory over Zach Walston, while McDonald won an exhibition match by pin.
Southeast Whitfield was also in attendance on Tuesday. The Raiders defeated Gordon Lee, 69-12, with McDonald (160) and Nathaniel Hunley (170) winning for the Trojans.
Ridgeland also fell to the Raiders, but by a 48-36 margin. Picking up pins for the Panthers were Hunter Barber (106), Aiden Barber (120), Doyal (126), Raymer (160) and Sain (220), while Lamb (285) won by forfeit.
Gordon Lee is scheduled to join Trion for a tri-match at Dade County on Thursday, but the status of those matches are up in the air because of possible COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines.
Meanwhile, Ridgeland will be at home on Thursday for Senior Night. The Panthers will take on Chattooga and LFO before wrestling at the Pepperell Duals on Saturday.