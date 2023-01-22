WRESTLING: Ridgeland earns top 10 finish in Alabama By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 22, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Ridgeland Panthers headed across state lines into Alabama on Saturday to compete in the Smiths Station Invitational as one of eight Georgia squads in the 20-team field.The Black-and-White had a solid day on the mats, finishing in ninth place with 106 points.Hunter Barber (113 pounds), William Tredy (145) and Malachi Hutchinson (152) all finished runner-up in their respective classifications, while Tyler Hansard (106) placed third.Another Georgia team, Jones County, won the team title with 214 points, followed by a pair of Alabama schools in Benjamin Russell (179.5) and Beauregard (177.5).Ridgeland will now begin preparations for the Area 6-AAA Traditional tournament, which will be Feb. 4 at Coahulla Creek High School. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now BASKETBALL: Bowman breaks LFO scoring record in win over Gordon Lee Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Jan. 13, to Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reflects on relationship with Bill Schonely: ‘It’s a sad day for the city and for the organization’ 1 hr ago Gooden’s buzzer beater lifts Colonia past South Brunswick - Boys basketball recap 1 hr ago Mountain Lakes over Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap 1 hr ago Cavs down Bucks without Giannis again, Celtics beat Raptors 1 hr ago Morning brief: WFI activities suspended amid probe into wrestlers' allegations; and all the latest news 1 hr ago