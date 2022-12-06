LFO Warriors

After a few tough seasons on the mats, the LFO Warriors are starting to re-establish themselves.

Despite missing a handful of starters on Tuesday night, head coach Donnie Welborn's tribe was still able to roll over visiting East Ridge, 63-15, in a dual match.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In