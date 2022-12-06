After a few tough seasons on the mats, the LFO Warriors are starting to re-establish themselves.
Despite missing a handful of starters on Tuesday night, head coach Donnie Welborn's tribe was still able to roll over visiting East Ridge, 63-15, in a dual match.
LFO opened with forfeit victories by Spencer Sandlin (106 pounds) and Gavin Summey (113) before Ryan Birt (120) picked up a pin.
The Pioneers got a forfeit victory at 126, but Seth Mayberry (132) and Kaiden Carter (138) answered with pins for the Warriors to give the home team a 30-6 lead.
East Ridge got a pin at 144 and a minor decision at 157, sandwiched around Nick Kapherr's forfeit victory for LFO at 150. However, any hope the Pioneers had for a late rally ended as Brodi Rizzo got a pin at 165. The six points gave the Warriors a 42-15 lead and mathematically clinched the match.
LFO went on to get pins from Ethan Kinsey (175) and Stone Harris (215), along with a forfeit victory by Anakin Spurlock (HWT). The other match of the night was a thriller that saw Blake Rizzo (190) get a takedown and a three-point near-fall with less than 10 seconds remaining to score a 10-9 victory.
The Warriors will be tested this weekend as they compete at the always-tough McCallie Invitational in Chattanooga.
