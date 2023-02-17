(1 p.m. update)
A pair of Ringgold wrestlers will attempt to win Class 3A state championships tomorrow evening in Macon.
(1 p.m. update)
A pair of Ringgold wrestlers will attempt to win Class 3A state championships tomorrow evening in Macon.
At the GHSA State Wrestling Tournament, sophomore Pierce Pennington will battle for the title at 126 pounds, while Tristan Busch will wrestle for gold at 144.
Pennington, who received a bye in the opening round, won his first match by pin. He later scored a 13-7 victory against Cayden Autry of White County in the semifinals. He will face Dylan Gonzalez of Pickens in the final.
Then at 144, Busch will try to complete an unbeaten sophomore campaign against Franklin County sophomore Jacob Baughcum on Saturday night. Busch, who all received a first-round bye, won his next match by pin before a 17-1 technical fall against Jacob Pasley of Adairsville in the semis.
Busch and Baughcum met up in the third-place match at the State Duals a few weeks ago with Busch winning 4-3 in the ultimate tiebreaker.
Chandler Craig (113), Hudson Moss (132), Jaxon Delgado (150), Brent Lee Raby (190) and Travis Talley (285) are all assured of medals with top-six finishes and all could place as high as third, which would help the Tigers' cause in the Class 3A team standings.
As of 1 p.m., Ringgold and Franklin County are tied for second with 97 points, just six points in back of Pickens, who leads the way with 103 points. Gilmer and Bremen are tied for fourth with 93 points.
Ridgeland will have three wrestlers medal at state, Hunter Barber (113), William Tredy (144) and Malachi Hutchinson (150). All three can finish as high as third. The Panthers, who qualified just five wrestlers for Macon, are 14th with 36 points.
LaFayette and LFO are tied for 17th place with 29 points. Haygen Baker (138) and Jacon Brown (175) will be the lone medalists for the Ramblers, while Nick Kapherr (150) and Brodi Rizzo (157) are assured of medals for the Warriors.
Gordon Lee, currently 21st overall with 25 points, Landon Brown (120) and Timy Duke (215) will be on the podium for the Trojans.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.